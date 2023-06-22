Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic continue to explore the Asian market, with Gwangju pair Eom ji-sung and Jeong Ho-yeon are on the transfer radar of new manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record) external-link

Japanese right back Riku Handa is being chased by Hearts, with a loan offer being prepared for the Gamba Osaka 21-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Several clubs are keeping tabs on Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie less than a year after he penned a new deal at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian have made a move for Ghana international keeper Joe Wollacott, who made 21 appearances for Charlton Athletic last season. (Daily Record) external-link

"The petted-lip routine" from some Celtic fans over the return of Brendan Rodgers is a "total waste of time", argues the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Brendan Rodgers is "certainly an upgrade" on Ange Postecoglou, says Kris Boyd, but the ex-Rangers striker reckons talk of the new Celtic boss making an impact in Europe is "absolute guff". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Lyndon Dykes is a "ready made Rangers No.9", says Barry Ferguson as the former Ibrox skipper urges his old club to pursue the Scotland striker. (Daily Record) external-link

There will be no cold shoulder treatment for Theo Bair at St Johnstone, insists manager Steven MacLean after he transfer-listed the Canadian striker at the end of last season. (Courier) external-link

Queen's Park hope to arrange a loan for Barry Hepburn, the 19-year-old Scottish winger at Bayern Munich. (Glasgow Live) external-link