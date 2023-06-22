Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou left behind a squad that won Scotland's three domestic trophies

Brendan Rodgers admits his return to Celtic as manager is a challenge he has never faced before because he inherits a side "on a high" for the first time.

The Northern Irishman succeeds Ange Postecoglou, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur after leading the Glasgow team to a domestic treble.

He is looking to build on "a fantastic job" done by the Australian.

"When I've gone into previous roles, it's been different situations," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"What you have is a young hungry squad who if they keep that mentality then they can continue to achieve. I think Europe is always a big factor for this club. Can we develop the team to do something in Europe?"

Rodgers had himself suddenly left Celtic to join Leicester City in February 2019 after winning seven out of seven domestic trophies, but he vowed not to dwell on past glories as he thanked major shareholder Dermot Desmond for his return.

"I'm very proud and obviously very happy to be here," he said. "I want to say a massive thank you to Dermot and the board for taking me back and everything feels so natural, I'm really pleased.

"The nostalgia is great, but it's the past. I'm here again to win and look forward and continue with that mentality and to look to see if we can do something in Europe."

Postecoglou earned plaudits for Celtic's "relentless" style and Rodgers, who is due to hold his first media conference on Friday, is determined his side will continue to play on the front foot.

"What my commitment has always been is to attacking, aggressive football," he said. "In my last time here, we were able to achieve that, especially playing so many games."

Rodgers said his memories of his happy family life in Glasgow during his previous stint as Celtic manager also played a part in his return.

"Our life outside of football was incredible and Scotland and Glasgow was amazing for us," he said. "So, from a professional perspective and from a personal perspective, there was a real happiness for us to come back."