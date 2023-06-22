Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Arfield has signed for Major League Soccer club Charlotte after the midfielder's summer release by Rangers.

The 34-year-old has agreed a contract until the end of the 2024 season, with an option of a further year.

Livingston-born Arfield, capped 19 times for Canada, had made 233 appearances for Rangers since signing from Burnley in 2018.

A "very exited" Arfield said on Twitter: "I love this stadium - it's going to go rocking."

Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said his "wealth of leadership experience in big matches" was key to the signing.

He pointed out that Arfield had been "involved in three promotion-winning seasons in England, won two trophies with Rangers and enjoyed a run to a European final".

Arfield joins a team currently sitting 10th in the 15-team Eastern Conference under head coach Christian Lattanzio.