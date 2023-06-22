Last updated on .From the section Chesterfield

Will Grigg has never played below League One level football during his career

Chesterfield have signed former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland striker Will Grigg from League Two side MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The Northern Ireland international, 31, spent last season at Stadium MK for a second spell with the club.

During his second stint he scored seven goals in a total of 48 appearances.

Prior to rejoining MK Dons, Grigg twice won promotion from League One with the Latics and was part of Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 squad.

Chesterfield finished third in the National League table last season and went on to reach the play-off final where they lost on penalties to Notts County.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.