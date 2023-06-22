Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Ryan McLean spent time in the youth set-up at Shrewsbury Town

League Two club AFC Wimbledon have signed Ryan McLean from non-league Hereford FC for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old winger has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons, with the option of a further 12 months.

McLean scored 13 goals in 81 National League North outings for Hereford after joining from Newcastle Town in 2021.

"We are hopeful we can develop him over the next couple of seasons so that he's a real asset for the team," director of football operations Craig Cope said. external-link

McLean becomes AFC Wimbledon's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

