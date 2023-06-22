Match ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.
England got their European Under-21 Championship campaign off to a winning start as they beat the Czech Republic in Georgia to put themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored the opener early in the second half, picking the ball up and exchanging passes with Anthony Gordon before bursting into the box and slotting into the far corner.
Newcastle forward Gordon then had a goal ruled out for an infringement by Morgan Gibbs-White, but Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe sealed victory deep into stoppage time when he tapped in at the far post after being teed up by Cameron Archer.
Lee Carsley's side face Israel in their next group match on Sunday (17:00 BST).
England had not won the opening game of a European Under-21 Championship since 2009 and Carsley named an attacking line-up, including Gordon, Gibbs-White, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Prior to Ramsey's opener, England also went close in the first half when Madueke curled a shot against the bar after some good work on the right-hand side, while three other chances also went begging.
The Young Lions did not have it all their own way, with the Czech Republic's best chance falling to forward Vasil Kusej, who raced through on goal but shot wide.
It is two years ago to the day that the senior England team beat the Czech Republic during their run to the Euro 2020 final - and Carsley's side will hope their victory puts them on the same path.
Line-ups
Czech Rep U21
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Jaros
- 4Gabriel
- 2Vitík
- 3Hranác
- 12Cedidla
- 8Cerv
- 22KalocSubstituted forValentaat 82'minutes
- 20ZamburekSubstituted forDanekat 66'minutes
- 11SulcBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKarabecat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7KusejSubstituted forJurásekat 60'minutes
- 9SejkBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFilaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pojezny
- 6Fukala
- 10Karabec
- 13Danek
- 14Fila
- 15Koubek
- 16Neuman
- 17Jurásek
- 18Pech
- 19Vlcek
- 21Valenta
- 23Markovic
England U21
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Trafford
- 14Garner
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 4Colwill
- 2AaronsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 89'minutes
- 21GomesSubstituted forSkippat 79'minutes
- 17Jones
- 23MaduekeSubstituted forSmith Roweat 79'minutes
- 8J RamseyBooked at 84mins
- 7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 69minsSubstituted forElliottat 89'minutes
- 11GordonBooked at 20minsSubstituted forArcherat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 6Skipp
- 9Archer
- 10Smith Rowe
- 12Branthwaite
- 13Griffiths
- 15Cresswell
- 16Johnson
- 18Doyle
- 19Elliott
- 20Palmer
- 22Rushworth
- Referee:
- Horatiu Fesnic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.
Goal!
Goal! Czechia U21 0, England U21 2. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Booking
Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Foul by James Garner (England U21).
Post update
Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).
Post update
Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Post update
Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ben Johnson replaces Max Aarons.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Harvey Elliott replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Garner (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
Post update
James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Adam Karabec (Czechia U21).
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Valenta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Vitík.