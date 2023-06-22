Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jess Fishlock played the full game in Wales' most recent international, the 1-1 draw with Portugal in April

Jess Fishlock is prepared to play two games in 45 hours so she can feature in Wales' friendly against world champions United States of America next month.

Wales will face the four-time World Cup winners in San Jose on Sunday, 9 July (21:00 BST).

But Fishlock's club side, OL Reign, are in action at Orlando Pride on Saturday, 8 July (00:00 BST).

"She wants to play. If any player's going to do it, Jess Fishlock will do it," said Wales boss Gemma Grainger.

"She is currently in season with her club so we are in discussions about what role she'll play in the game.

"But for sure, no matter where she is or what she's doing, she wants to be on the pitch in this game because this is the crowd she plays in front of every week.

"We know what playing for Wales means to Jess and everyone hopefully will see that when we play the USA."

Fishlock, Wales' most-capped player, has scored 36 goals in 141 international appearances.

The 36-year-old has played for OL Reign since 2013 and has been named in the National Women's Soccer League's best XI on five occasions, while she was crowned the league's most valuable player in 2021.

Fishlock's blend of experience and quality will be vital for Wales as they look to compete with a star-studded USA side, for whom the San Jose friendly will be a final warm-up fixture before this year's World Cup.

Wales are already without suspended captain Sophie Ingle, while another regular in Gemma Grainger's team, Rachel Rowe, will miss the game because of a calf problem.

Fishlock is currently sidelined by what Grainger called a "small injury" - but Wales are optimistic about her chances of featuring against the Americans.

"I am speaking with her club about that progression, but it's quite positive," Grainger added.

"It's very much a day-by-day, week-by-week planning because [it depends on] Jess' fitness and what games she plays before ours - she has three games potentially.

"I am catching up again with Laura Harvey, the Reign manager, again next week. But if she takes part in their game, the plan is for her to travel to us.

"Jess will do anything to play for Wales. Jess would get off a flight and then run onto the pitch with the shirt on."