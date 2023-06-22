Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin's playing career saw him play for Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Norwich City

Ex-Swansea winger Nathan Dyer hopes the departure of Russell Martin will give the club's owners a "wake-up call".

Martin's drawn out move to become Championship rivals Southampton's new boss has finally been confirmed.

Dyer, who played for both clubs, wants to see Martin's replacement provided with funds that his predecessor was denied.

"Financial backing is a massive thing and they are going to have to do that," he said.

"I hope that this can be a little bit of a wake-up call.

"That's going to show their intent as a football club and show to the fans what they want to do moving forward.

"Managers need that backing and they need that backing from the owners to move forward.

"They can't continue to do a good job on less and I think that's what Russell has done. He's done a very good job with less.

"I think a lot of fans need to understand that a lot of the players that he's brought through and the players in this squad at this moment in time, a lot have never played professional football before and have had a great chance to come in and have done well."

Martin had been given little financial backing by the club's American owners, which came to a head in January.

Appointed in August 2021, the former Scotland international was contracted to Swansea until 2024 and had expressed interest in extending his stay, but no new deal materialised.

The 37-year-old had agreed to the move to Southampton in May, but the move was held up by a dispute over compensation due to Swansea.

Nathan Dyer won a Premier League winner's medal during a loan spell at Leicester City in 2016

Although the dispute over compensation has yet to be resolved, the former MK Dons boss has now been allowed to take up his new role at St Mary's.

Dyer is concerned that Martin's exit and uncertainty at the club will cast doubt over the futures of a number of players.

Player of the season Ryan Manning is out of contract and will leave while there are question marks over the futures of others including Joel Piroe and Matt Grimes.

"It's going to be tough, I'm not going to lie, to keep hold of those players," Dyer told BBC Radio Wales.

"With Russell going a lot of players will want to see the plan for the club going forward.

"But we've always had a good track record of finding these diamonds in the rough managers that can bring out the best out of the team and I hope that can be the case again.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff, whose side lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final, is the man the Swans hope to appoint as Martin's successor.

Dyer, who joined Swansea from Southampton in 2009, praised Martin's work in the two years since he replaced Steve Cooper at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Martin had led Swansea to 15th in his first season in charge and then 10th last season.

"When he arrived everyone had questions over the role," Dyer added.

"But I think he's come in and done an absolute wonderful job for the way Swansea play football again, having that identity back and free flowing football especially with what he's had to work with.

"Let's be honest, it's been tough for him with recruitment and stuff.

"He's brought a lot of youngsters through and I think he's done a great job at Swansea."