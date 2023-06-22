Last updated on .From the section Wales

The last of Joe Allen's 74 caps came against England at last year's World Cup

Wales manager Robert Page must try convincing Joe Allen to reverse his international retirement, Allen's ex-team mate Owain Tudur Jones says.

Swansea City midfielder Allen called time on his Wales career in February.

Jones, who played with the 33-year-old for Wales and the Swans, believes Page should try and change Allen's mind as Wales endure a poor run of form.

"We won't get to Euro 2024 without Joe coming back," Jones told BBC Radio Cymru's Coridor Ansicrwydd podcast.

"There's one thing I'm still upset about with Page. If there's one thing I'd criticise him for, more than anything since he's been manager, is that I don't think he fought enough [to change Allen's mind].

"Listen, he wasn't fit last season so someone could argue 'he wasn't fit, fair enough'. But if he is fit, he has to play.

"If you can persuade him to come back in September [when Wales next play], or if you wait for the play-offs we might hopefully get via the Nations League [next March], fine.

"But we won't get to the next Euros without Joe coming back into midfield."

Wales had a terrible international window this month, falling to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at home to Armenia - 71 places below them in the world rankings - before losing 2-0 in Turkey.

Having now won only one of their past 12 games in all competitions, Page's side are fourth in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, five points behind leaders Turkey with four matches left to play.

With their hopes of qualifying automatically hanging by a thread, Wales may have to rely on the play-offs in March as a route to next summer's tournament in Germany.

Jones identified midfield as an area where Wales have been particularly weak of late.

"The fact is we're on a poor run. If Joe came in now, every other player would be delighted," he said.

"It's not something I've discussed with Joe. I've told him how I can't believe Page let him off the phone.

"It's difficult because it would be a step back, a departure from what Page wants to do, looking ahead.

"It's important to bring younger players through, of course, but sometimes you have to think about the now."

Former Wales striker Malcolm Allen, Jones' co-host on the Coridor Ansicrwydd podcast, added: "You're speaking for a nation now.

"Everyone will be hoping Joe has a good pre-season and Rob picks up the phone.

"That is something that has to happen. Yes, Page wants to develop younger players but there's nothing better than an old head in their midst, driving them on.

"That's the kind of leader we're missing, particularly in midfield.

"Joe has the ability to do what few others have ever been able to do for Wales in midfield - take that extra touch, take the sting out of a situation and keep possession.

"He uses his head. I'd do anything to have Joe back."