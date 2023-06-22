Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Chris Hussey has won promotion five times in his 483-game career

Walsall have sign experienced former Coventry, Bury, Sheffield United and Cheltenham defender Chris Hussey after his departure from Stockport County.

Hussey, 34, will officially join on 1 July when his existing one-year Stockport deal expires.

He was in the Stockport side beaten on penalties by Carlisle. in May's League Two play-off final team at Wembley.

But he has now signed an initial one-year deal to become new Saddlers boss Mat Sadler's second summer signing.

Hussey began his career at AFC Wimbledon, with whom he was twice promoted in 2008 and 2009, then had more than three years at Coventry before returning to Wimbledon to help them stay in the English Football League in 2013.

He then moved to Burton Albion before winning promotion again with Bury to League Two in 2015 - then joining Sheffield United in 2016, to help them win promotion to League One.

After a season on loan at Swindon, Hussey then made 155 appearances in four years at Cheltenham, with whom he won promotion for a fifth time in 2020-21.

He spent the second half of the 2021-22 season at Port Vale before moving to Stockport in September 2022.

Walsall, who finished 16th in League Two last season, made their first summer signing when midfielder Ryan Stirk arrived from Birmingham City.