Koji Miyoshi was part of the Royal Antwerp side who won the Belgian top flight title last season

Birmingham City have signed Koji Miyoshi from Belgian top flight side Royal Antwerp on a two-year deal.

Miyoshi, 26, has hit six league goals in 72 appearances in four years since first joining Antwerp from Japanese J League side Kawasaki Frontale in 2019.

He missed most of last season with a knee injury but was back on the bench when Antwerp dramatically won the title on the final day of the season.

Attacking midfielder Miyoshji then scored for Japan in Olympic qualifying.

Miyoshi will officially complete his move on 1 July, subject to his visa being approved and clearance from both the English Football League and Football Association.

He has won five international caps since making his debut against Chile in June 2019.

Miyoshi follows Wednesday's arrival of Wales international striker Tyler Roberts from Leeds United as Blues' second summer signing.

He admits he was sold on Blues after talking to head coach John Eustace.

"They really wanted me," he said. external-link "When I talked with the coach, they have a very good vision.

"I felt that I wanted to come here. They have a good vision for me also, so I can join the team and put myself in the team."

Blues, the Championship's longest-serving club, finished 17th last season.