Aston Villa Supporters' Trust say they are "highly disappointed" after the club announced a sponsorship deal with an online betting firm.

The club have signed a three-year partnership with Asia-based BK8.

Premier League clubs agreed in April to withdraw gambling sponsorships from the front of their matchday shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Trust said Villa had not listened to "legitimate concerns about gambling sponsorship in sports".

The deal with BK8 runs until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

In January, Villa's fan consultation group met with then-chief executive Christian Purslow after the club had reportedly signed a deal with BK8.

Fan groups released a joint statement at the time, highlighting the social and mental harm caused by gambling addiction, as well as expressing concerns about BK8's marketing campaigns.

In 2021, Norwich cancelled a sponsorship deal with BK8 because of the firm's provocative marketing material.

The Villa Supporters' Trust called the BK8 agreement a "cynical last-minute attempt to scoop the financial gains" before gambling sponsors are taken off shirts.

"Though we acknowledge the commercial reality, we sadly feel the club has failed to listen to the legitimate concerns of fans about the role of gambling sponsorship in sports," a statement read.

"As part of the agreement, BK8 will contribute a portion of the sales of the third shirt to a local charity. Whilst we welcome funding for good causes, it should not come at the expense of others.

"While we understand fans, players and club staff alike want Villa to be as successful as possible, that should not come at the expense of exposing fans to the exploitative practices of gambling operators, especially during a cost-of-living crisis."

During the 2022-23 season, eight Premier League clubs had gambling companies on the front of their shirts, worth an estimated £60m per year.

As part of the decision to withdraw gambling sponsorship, clubs will still be able to continue featuring gambling brands in areas such as shirt sleeves and LED advertising.

The decision will see the Premier League become the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

However, it did not stop clubs from securing new shirt-front deals before the deadline.