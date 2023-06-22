Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers finished third in the SWPL last season, five points behind winners Glasgow City

Former England midfielder Jo Potter is the new head coach at Rangers.

The 38-year-old, who was most recently assistant manager at Birmingham City, replaces Malky Thomson who has returned to a role with the men's academy.

Potter won the last of her 35 caps in 2018 and counts Arsenal, Birmingham, Everton, Leicester City and Reading among her former clubs.

"I feel aligned with the club's ambitions and standards to continually grow and move forward," she said.

Talking to the Rangers website, she added: "I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to work for this prestigious football club, especially in such a powerful time within women's football. I can't wait to get started."

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Women's Premier League last season behind Glasgow City and Celtic, having been defending champions.

Rangers beat Hibernian to win the Sky Sports Cup in December but lost out in the Scottish Cup final to Celtic in May.

Amy McDonald, women's and girls' football manager at Rangers, said Potter "brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team".

"We are confident she can bring further success and silverware as we begin a new journey to trying to regain the league title and to compete to win both cup competitions next season," continued McDonald.