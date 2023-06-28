Close menu

Kai Havertz: Arsenal sign Chelsea forward in deal worth about £65m

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments229

Kai Havertz playing for Chelsea
Kai Havertz has scored 13 goals in 37 appearances for Germany

Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a five-year deal until 2028 for £65m.

The 24-year-old spent three years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.

The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.

Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and hit the winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

He moves across London as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his Arsenal side following qualification for the Champions League after a six-year absence.

In a statement on his social media channelsexternal-link, Havertz said it was "with a heavy heart" that he was saying goodbye to Chelsea's fans.

"A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together," he added.

Speaking on the Arsenal website after his transfer had been announced, Havertz said his aim was to "win trophies" with his new club.

"It's super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family," said Havertz. "This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things.

"The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently.

"The aim is to win trophies and I'm going to give everything to do that for the supporters and everyone at the club. I'm now looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season."

Arsenal have also submitted a third bid worth £105m for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice.

Chelsea are seeking to reduce their squad size and sold Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City on Tuesday, while fellow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining AC Milan.

N'Golo Kante has agreed a deal with a Saudi Arabian team, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly have moved to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has also left the club as a free agent.

The new ownership at Chelsea want to avoid letting players enter the final two years of their deals and Havertz, whose contract had been due to run out in 2025, did not agree an extension at the club.

Comments

Join the conversation

229 comments

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 20:42

    Havertz isn't a forward.

    Hopefully Arteta hasn't signed him as one. If not he's a good midfielder who got lost by poor coaching at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Max, today at 20:46

      Max replied:
      Arteta said he was being added to the midfield, so Havertz is in safe hands now! Rice-Odegaard-Havertz = a midfield built to end City's dominance.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 20:38

    He just gives me the impression that he’s permanently stoned on the pitch. Just not switched on at all.

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 20:48

      Pope replied:
      Boy needs Jesus

  • Comment posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 20:36

    £175 million for Rice and Havertz. 😂

    • Reply posted by Toby, today at 20:38

      Toby replied:
      Laugh at Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 20:35

    Hate to say it but great business by Chelsea. He's an average player who's a hot head who spends most of a game acting tough squaring up to players

    Arsenal got mugged off 😳

    • Reply posted by Gooner, today at 20:38

      Gooner replied:
      Sounds like Xhaka a few years back.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 20:39

    If that is what 65m gets you then the world's gone made. Bang average player but then 65m seems to be the new 20m which of course was the new 5m...

    • Reply posted by Duncman, today at 21:07

      Duncman replied:
      I remember when fags were 30p a packet and……

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 20:48

    Havertz is a very good player imo, yet for whatever reasons, it just didn’t click for him at Chelsea. If Arsenal can unlock his true potential then they sure have a quality signing on their hands.
    A great piece of business by Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 20:36

    This is a signing I wasn't particularly happy about especially for the fee paid, based on what I've seen of him so far for Chelsea.
    Hopefully Arteta has identified something in him and can make him fulfil his potential in a position he's comfortable with.

    I'll just have to wait and see and hope I'm proved wrong about him.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:44

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Now he has a chance to prove that it were the circumstances at Chelsea that made him a flop and nothing to do with his own skillset. If he does then Arsenal have got themselves a quality player.

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 20:47

    Not very sure about this signing initially but I believe Arteta got him to upgrade on the attacking quality of Xhaka as an advanced 8.

    Also offers different dimension with his height and skills set.
    Arsenal will loose balance in the middle because Havertz doesn't offer box to box solidity of Xhaka but then Arteta will use inverted full backs to augment either Partey or Rice in lone 6.
    Welcome Kai

    • Reply posted by Ooozzzelll, today at 20:51

      Ooozzzelll replied:
      Nice to see such a well informed, and in my view spot on, comment amongst all the dross.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:42

    A good move by Arsenal. Could pay off big if he can re-discover is pre Premier League form.

  • Comment posted by RoyKent, today at 20:41

    Arsenal have taken this transfer season to a new silly level. 65m for Havertz, 105m for Rice in the offer, 50m for Timber from Ajax, pretty soon they will add up to real money. Crazy !

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 20:42

    Havertz' greatest achievement is growing an inch every year. He started off at 6'2'', then it was 6'3'', now it is 6'4''. Next season he will do well to be 6'5''. After five years he will be playing in the NBA.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:07

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 20:35

    ‘Breaking news’ ?

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 20:59

      lawman replied:
      Yeah. Hardly.
      Just another mandatory transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal for another over hyped football player.

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 20:51

    One of the laziest footballers I've ever watched. Maybe moving back into midfield will spark him into life but I'm glad my club didn't just pay this price for him

  • Comment posted by ads, today at 20:39

    Not as much as a flop as Mudryk or Enzo I wouldn’t say

    • Reply posted by Bogmorris, today at 21:03

      Bogmorris replied:
      Check Enzo’s stats and Havertz stats playing in the same team. Sit down whilst doing so

  • Comment posted by Villan, today at 20:37

    Incredible business by Chelsea I thought he was a £40 million when they bought him now £25 million tops.

    • Reply posted by The Man, today at 20:43

      The Man replied:
      I wouldn't know. People with experience and knowledge in this business are quite capable of dealing with these sort of things on their own terms. I'm just a football fan

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 20:40

    Who he playing instead of ? Odeguard ?smith Rowe ? Martenelli? Saka? He’s not a striker why do they need another playmaker/ winger

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 20:45

      Keep the Faith replied:
      He's the Xhaka replacement/upgrade, and Rice is the Partey replacement/upgrade. KA also covers the front three.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 20:49

    Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus all attacking options for Arsenal, with the additions of Rice who will be the heart of their midfield for the next five years and also bringing in Jurrien Timber to an already talented defence, Arsenal are building something very exciting.

    • Reply posted by Batuto, today at 20:58

      Batuto replied:
      Havertz and Odegaard behind Jesus sounds pretty decent.

  • Comment posted by charlielitchfield123, today at 20:54

    If loads of rival fans are giving Arsenal pelters, we’re probably doing something right!

    Kai is xhaka’s replacement. Rice will take parteys place.

    The rest of the team will all be better than last season because they are so young, and have another years experience

    • Reply posted by liam, today at 21:05

      liam replied:
      Not enough energy or nous to play holding midfield, maybe 10 & play Odegaard deeper

  • Comment posted by YvesCFC, today at 20:46

    Played out of position since arriving but tried his best and made his mark in the CL Final. Shame to see him go, and across London of all places. Thanks for everything.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 21:00

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Yes, thanks! Part of history at CFC. However, the club is in major transition and along with Mendy, Kova, Ziyech, Pulisic, RLC,, Koulibaly, Chelsea about to recoup 180m. Lukaku, Gallagher or Mount, Ampadu, Odoi, Maatsen, Cucarella, Anjorin and Chalaboah likely to bring in another 200m. This will ease FFP and cover NKunku, Jackson and possibly Caceido. Colwill and Gusto back from loans. New world

  • Comment posted by cfcwhit, today at 20:47

    Havertz could be a top player as a number 10, he got forced into number 9 last season due to auba and the rest being so bad, I’m gutted to see him go, he played as a 10 twice last year and got man of the match both times

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 20:49

      nicknack1 replied:
      Exactly! He is clearly being signed as a midfielder

