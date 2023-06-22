Last updated on .From the section Wales

Sophie Ingle and Rachel Rowe, two influential performers for Wales, are unavailable for the USA friendly

Wales will be without captain Sophie Ingle and fellow midfielder Rachel Rowe for their friendly against four-time World Cup winners United States of America on Sunday, 9 July.

Ingle is suspended after being sent off in Wales' draw with Portugal in April, though she will travel to the USA.

Wales say the versatile Rowe is unavailable due to injury.

Jess Fishlock, who plays in America for OL Reign, is in the 22-player squad, as is uncapped forward Mary McAteer.

Wales' women's side will play their first ever game outside Europe when they meet the USA, winners of the last two World Cups, at the PayPal Stadium in San Jose.

It will also be the first meeting of the two nations.

The game will conclude Wales' preparations for the Nations League, which begins in September, and will be USA's final warm-up match ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Chelsea's Ingle, 31, is included in Gemma Grainger's squad as a training player.

McAteer, who is unattached after finishing last season at Coventry United, is involved with the senior squad for the first time having played for Wales at under-19 level.

There are four other players - Rhiannon Roberts, Charlie Estcourt, Esther Morgan and Kayleigh Green - in the squad who are currently unattached having left their clubs at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Grainger's side are in League A of the inaugural women's Nations League, where they will face Germany, Denmark, and Iceland.

Wales squad to face USA: Laura O'Sullivan, (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Bristol City), Safia Middleton-Patel (Manchester United), Rhiannon Roberts, (Unattached), Charlie Estcourt (Unattached), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Reading), Lily Woodham (Reading), Esther Morgan (Unattached), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Josie Green (Leicester City), Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace), Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Southampton), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Hannah Cain (Leicester City), Kayleigh Green (Unattached), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace), Mary McAteer (Unattached).