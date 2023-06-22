Close menu

League Two fixtures and schedule: Your club-by-club guide to 2023-24 season

Last updated on .From the section League Two

The League One fixtures for 2023-24 have been released.

Follow the links for your club's fixture list in full.

Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Bradford City

Colchester United

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers

Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham

Grimsby Town

Harrogate Town

Mansfield Town

Milton Keynes Dons

Morecambe

Newport County

Notts County

Salford City

Stockport County

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Walsall

Wrexham

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC