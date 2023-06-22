Dara O'Shea: Burnley set to sign West Brom defender for £7m
Last updated on .From the section Burnley
Newly promoted Burnley are closing in on the £7m signing of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea from West Brom.
O'Shea is understood to be having a medical at Turf Moor.
The 24-year-old will be the second central defender to join the Clarets this summer after Jordan Beyer's loan move was made permanent last month.
Burnley will face Premier League champions Manchester City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.
There was an £8m release clause in O'Shea's contract but West Brom have opted to let him leave for less to generate income as they face up to financial realities without parachute payments.
O'Shea came through the Baggies' academy and broke into the first team in 2019 after loan spells at Hereford and Exeter City.
He featured regularly in the Premier League in 2020-21 and, despite missing six months of the following campaign with ankle ligament damage, has made more than 100 league appearances for the club.
Vincent Kompany's Burnley won the Championship last season to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
He’s a bargain for Burnley and much better value than Collins.
Don’t forget he’s played in prem league and to be fair didn’t look out of place
Expert level trolling
Best of luck to him if he makes the step up to the Prem.
Lookylikey