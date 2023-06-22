Close menu

Dara O'Shea: Burnley set to sign West Brom defender for £7m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Burnley

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea wearing the captain's armband
Dara O'Shea captained West Brom last season and has made more than 100 appearances for the club

Newly promoted Burnley are closing in on the £7m signing of Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea from West Brom.

O'Shea is understood to be having a medical at Turf Moor.

The 24-year-old will be the second central defender to join the Clarets this summer after Jordan Beyer's loan move was made permanent last month.

Burnley will face Premier League champions Manchester City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

There was an £8m release clause in O'Shea's contract but West Brom have opted to let him leave for less to generate income as they face up to financial realities without parachute payments.

O'Shea came through the Baggies' academy and broke into the first team in 2019 after loan spells at Hereford and Exeter City.

He featured regularly in the Premier League in 2020-21 and, despite missing six months of the following campaign with ankle ligament damage, has made more than 100 league appearances for the club.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley won the Championship last season to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 16:39

    A player who can improve under Kompany. I can't question his judgement.

  • Comment posted by stuey, today at 16:37

    Money talks at every club

    • Reply posted by Mr Basil, today at 16:40

      Mr Basil replied:
      Not at ours it doesn't. Loose change only jangles.

  • Comment posted by gps, today at 16:32

    He’s a good player and great reader of the game and will do well at Burnley.
    He’s a bargain for Burnley and much better value than Collins.
    Don’t forget he’s played in prem league and to be fair didn’t look out of place

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 16:30

    An underwhelming signing if ever there was one. Sounds like a Dyche type signing so surprised at VK with this.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:24

    I've watched him alongside Collins for Ireland - decent positional awareness but not the fastest, will be interesting to see how he adapts to the pace of the top flight. That being said, you'd assume Vincent Kompany would know a good centre back when he sees one and £7m is a very reasonable fee.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 16:22

    “Vincent Kompany’s Burnley”

    Expert level trolling

  • Comment posted by Man with no Name, today at 16:17

    Thanks Dara you've been a decent player for us, however we have another 5 centre halfs on the books with Kipre being oustanding at Cardiff last season or Caleb Taylor who's been at Cheltenham so we have plenty of options, the saddest part of course is that the reason that we have to sell one of our better players is because of our incompetent owner #Laiout

  • Comment posted by Norm, today at 16:09

    Wonder what odds you can get for all 3 promoted clubs to be relegated this season?Couldn't be too high.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 16:15

      ikleNige replied:
      Depends if Leeds ever sign a manager I guess!!!

  • Comment posted by They Dont Like it up em, today at 16:03

    Decent player for us (WBA) but spent a lot of time out injured. Also not the fastest player. Why have we let Burnley off with £1 Million , they could have stretched to £8 Million

  • Comment posted by iambanksy, today at 15:56

    Sensible signing

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 15:56

    Probably raise a few eyebrows signing him, not exactly premiership quality is he.

    • Reply posted by waynebb, today at 16:05

      waynebb replied:
      I suspect many people said the same about Jamie Vardy when he signed for Leicester. Very easy to knock people from lower leagues without giving them a chance to prove themselves.Far too easy to focus on hugely expensive known quantities who then don't appear to be up to much (just ask Chelsea...)

  • Comment posted by WhackamoleExpert, today at 15:51

    Did a decent job for us on loan (Exeter) a few years back.

    Best of luck to him if he makes the step up to the Prem.

  • Comment posted by JackBarmy, today at 15:47

    No a premier league standard player!!

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 15:38

    The double of Christensen who went from Chelsea to Barca ?!

    Lookylikey

