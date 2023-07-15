Declan Rice: Arsenal sign England midfielder from West Ham for £105m
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.
The Gunners' announcement comes after the 24-year-old issued an open letter to Hammers fans saying how 'tough' a decision it had been to leave the club.
The initial fee for Rice equals the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.
The Premier League's record transfer is the £105.6m Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez in January 2023.
Earlier this summer, Jude Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m in a deal which could rise to £115m with add-ons.
More to follow.
- Latest Arsenal news, analysis and fan views
- Get Gunners news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content