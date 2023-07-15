Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

The Gunners' announcement comes after the 24-year-old issued an open letter to Hammers fans saying how 'tough' a decision it had been to leave the club.

The initial fee for Rice equals the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

The Premier League's record transfer is the £105.6m Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez in January 2023.

Earlier this summer, Jude Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for an initial £88.5m in a deal which could rise to £115m with add-ons.

