Arnor Sigurdsson last played for CSKA Moscow in May 2021, having previously been at Venezia and Norrkoping

Blackburn Rovers have signed Iceland international forward Arnor Sigurdsson on a one-year deal from Russian top flight club CSKA Moscow.

The 24-year-old was able to suspend his deal with CSKA under Fifa's terms relating to the conflict in Ukraine, external-link and signs subject to visa approval.

Sigurdsson spent last season on loan at Swedish side IFK Norrkoping, where he scored 15 goals in 26 games.

He also spent time at Venezia in Serie A during the 2021-22 season.

Rovers have now made three summer signings, with Plymouth Argyle striker Niall Ennis and Vitesse Arnhem midfielder Sondre Tronstad also arriving.

