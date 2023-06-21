Close menu

Championship fixtures: Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton open up season on Friday, 4 August

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Leeds United fans singing 'Marching on Together' with arms aloft
Leeds United will be involved in one of three Sunday televised games

Newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday will kick off the Championship season with the visit of relegated Southampton to Hillsborough on Friday, 4 August.

Leicester's second-tier return after relegation opens up a trio of games on the Sunday, with an M69 derby against beaten play-off finalists Coventry.

Leeds, having also dropped out of the top flight, then face Cardiff, while promoted side Ipswich go to Sunderland.

League One champions Plymouth host Huddersfield on Saturday, 5 August.

That is one of eight matches at 15:00 BST that afternoon, with Middlesbrough against Millwall and Blackburn Rovers versus West Bromwich Albion among the highlights.

There will be no break in the season as per last term when the World Cup brought a temporary halt to proceedings, with the season ending on Sunday, 4 May 2024.

First round of fixtures in full

All 15:00 BST unless shown

Friday, 4 August

Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton [20:00 BST]

Saturday, 5 August

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City v Preston North End

Middlesbrough v Millwall

Norwich City v Hull City

Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Swansea City v Birmingham City

Sunday, 6 August

Leicester City v Coventry City [12:00 BST]

Leeds United v Cardiff City [14:30 BST]

Sunderland v Ipswich Town [17:00 BST]

Saints look to Martin, Foxes to Maresca, Leeds to who?

After a season of managerial upheaval which saw Southampton slide out of the top tier, Russell Martin has been brought in from Swansea to lead their bid to return at the first attempt.

Russell Martin claps the Swansea fans, much before his move to Southampton
Southampton have opted for Russell Martin to steer their ship following relegation

Two of his first three games will be against sides who have just come up, in currently-managerless Wednesday in their opener and, after the visit of Norwich, when they then go along the south coast to Plymouth.

Saints' first meeting with one of their fellow relegated sides comes against Enzo Maresca's Leicester City on 16 September.

Maresca has been brought in by the Foxes to repair the damage after relegation, having shown his capabilities as part of Pep Guardiola's staff at Treble-winners Manchester City.

The unproven Italian gets a taste of derby rivalry when his side face a Coventry team who were only denied a Premier League place by losing on penalties to Luton in last season's play-off final at Wembley.

Leicester then head to Huddersfield, before welcoming Cardiff to the King Power Stadium, while Mark Robins' Coventry follow their derby opener with a home game against last season's play-off rivals Middlesbrough and then a trip to Swansea.

Leeds are yet to appoint a manager, but whoever comes in knows to expect a fiery atmosphere when old rivals Cardiff City come to Elland Road on the first Sunday afternoon of the season.

Former coach Carlos Corberan, who was part of Marcelo Bielsa's staff at Leeds, brings his West Brom team to West Yorkshire in round three, while a trip to Southampton on 30 September will be their first meeting with a fellow relegated team.

Plymouth are back in the second tier for the first time in 14 seasons, following last year's title success, and as well as their home games with Huddersfield and Saints in the opening rounds, also travel to Watford.

Their longest away day of the season, the 826-mile round trip on a coach to Sunderland, will be on 10 February.

Ipswich's promotion reinstates the East Anglian derby with Norwich, with Portman Road staging the first on 16 December, with the return game at Carrow Road on 6 April.

Wednesday have a Yorkshire derby with Hull at the MKM Stadium in round two, while the first derby with Leeds is as early as 2 September.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough made the play-offs last season along with north east rivals Sunderland, and their two derbies will take place on 7 October at the Stadium of Light and then 3 February at the Riverside.

Millwall, Coventry away and then the return of ex-boss Neil Warnock with Huddersfield get the Teessiders up and running, while Sunderland's opener against Ipswich is followed by a trip to Preston North End and a home date with Rotherham.

Devon-based Warnock, who opted to stay on at Huddersfield after guiding them to survival, has an easy trip for his first game at Plymouth, while new Watford boss Valerien Ismael gets a chance to face old club West Bromwich Albion as early as 20 September, when the Baggies come to Vicarage Road.

New Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut - the other new managerial arrival of the summer confirmed so far - begins his tenure at Leeds on the first Sunday of the campaign, with the visit of QPR and a trip to Leicester next up.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Ellie , today at 10:19

    Ipswich fans, welcome back, 550 trip game 1 for a 5pm ko on a Sunday. Do Sky schedulers have access to any sort of map?

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 10:17

    As a Leeds fan wo refuses to buy the overpriced matchday tickets its great being back in the Championship. As the big boys of the division almost every single game will be shown on TV and it'll be great watching us batter everyone again just like last time. MOT

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 10:17

    Leicester finally able to play against their real local rivals, and their first game of the season, too.

  • Comment posted by Braes 3, today at 10:15

    Bit harsh saying Huddersfield have an easy game at Plymouth

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 10:12

    Saints marching back up to the prem, Russel Martin's barmy army COYS

    • Reply posted by Gnu, today at 10:15

      Gnu replied:
      Just when I thought Saints had appointed a manager whose name everybody could actually spell...

  • Comment posted by Frankfox, today at 10:11

    Can't see us winning an arse kicking contest against a one legged man.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 10:09

    Good luck to teams who have come up from the National League including Wrexham and Notts County and the 3 teams who have been relegated from the Premier League including Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

    And Wigan Athletic & Reading start their new season in League One. As they both had their points deduction served and were relegated from the Championship.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 10:07

    I’m happy that the East Anglia Derby (Old Farm Derby) has returned once again. And the A140 is going to see both Norwich City and Ipswich Town fans travelling this season. And possibly plans for a new bypass to be built to avoid Long Stratton.

    • Reply posted by Jeezy Peeps, today at 10:10

      Jeezy Peeps replied:
      If the Tories promised to build that bypass, it will be like their 40 new hospitals 🤣

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 10:05

    One, if not both, of Leicester and Southampton to go right back up no.

  • Comment posted by David F, today at 10:04

    Fulham fan here .... Championship is the best division. Real football, Real competition. Prem is just a survival competition with no chance of winning unless you're owned by a country and rig your books.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 10:03

    One team high on confidence after promotion the other starting again following relegation.
    This will be a good bench mark for both teams

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 10:01

    next season varpool will be in this league.

    • Reply posted by Diogeues, today at 10:07

      Diogeues replied:
      People still talk like this? Crikey

