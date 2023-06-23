Close menu

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United are close to signing Italy midfielder from AC Milan

Sandro Tonali
The transfer would be a record fee for an Italian player

Newcastle United are close to signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Serie A side AC Milan, according to his agent.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a six-year contract and complete his medical in the coming days.

Speaking to Italian media, Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso said the transfer could be worth up to 80m euros (£68.5m) including add-ons.

He said final details are being agreed by both sides.

"When such an important offer is received it is difficult to refuse both for the club and the player," he saidexternal-link.

Riso added that personal terms have been agreed between Newcastle and Tonali.

Tonali helped Milan win the Italian title in 2021-22 and was part of the side which reached last season's Champions League semi-finals.

He is currently part of Italy's squad at the Under-21 European Championships.

Tonali developed through the ranks at Brescia and made his professional debut for them in Serie B at 17.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A in 2018-19 and, while the club were relegated the following season, Tonali made his Italy debut during the campaign when he came on as a substitute against Liechtenstein in October 2019.

He joined AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2020 and, after making the move permanent the following year, scored five goals in 36 top-flight appearances as the club won the Italian title in 2022.

Tonali scored twice in 34 Serie A outings as the San Siro side finished fourth last season, while he made 12 appearances in the Champions League before Milan were beaten by rivals Inter in the semi-finals.

