Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United are close to signing Italy midfielder from AC Milan

Last updated on

Sandro Tonali
The transfer would be a record fee for an Italian player

Newcastle United are close to signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Serie A side AC Milan, according to his agent.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a six-year contract and complete his medical in the coming days.

Speaking to Italian media, Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso said the transfer could be worth up to 80m euros (£68.5m) including add-ons.

He said final details are being agreed by both sides.

"When such an important offer is received it is difficult to refuse both for the club and the player," he saidexternal-link.

Riso added that personal terms have been agreed between Newcastle and Tonali.

Tonali helped Milan win the Italian title in 2021-22 and was part of the side which reached last season's Champions League semi-finals.

He is currently part of Italy's squad at the Under-21 European Championships.

Tonali developed through the ranks at Brescia and made his professional debut for them in Serie B at 17.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A in 2018-19 and, while the club were relegated the following season, Tonali made his Italy debut during the campaign when he came on as a substitute against Liechtenstein in October 2019.

He joined AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2020 and, after making the move permanent the following year, scored five goals in 36 top-flight appearances as the club won the Italian title in 2022.

Tonali scored twice in 34 Serie A outings as the San Siro side finished fourth last season, while he made 12 appearances in the Champions League before Milan were beaten by rivals Inter in the semi-finals.

Analysis - Tonali the first of two 'marquee' signings?

The Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live

It's a really good signing. Tonali created 22 chances in Serie A last season which, for a deep-lying midfield player, is remarkable.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was probably getting a bit twitchy as all managers do at this time of the year when they have not got any players coming in through the door.

They went for Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan but I think the asking price for him was more like £100m, but now they've gone for Tonali who is a really good player. I think he will be a big success at Newcastle.

Because Newcastle are quoted such extortionate prices and the pound signs flash up for clubs whenever they are involved, I think they will only make one more expensive signing this summer. That will be the majority of the budget and then they will look for value for money.

  • Comment posted by stuey, today at 21:45

    Good luck young man

  • Comment posted by Wall, today at 21:44

    If you bring a Porsche to a go-cart race, you will clearly win. If we capped the Premier League to say Net £50million spend per season, who would come out on top with pure manager ability only based on having to work with the younger academy players?

  • Comment posted by drcre, today at 21:43

    Is this paid by Chelsea?

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 21:41

    Is that 65m pounds or barrels of oil?🫢

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 21:40

    Whatever happened to lol'castle signing the likes of Messi?

    • Reply posted by Julie, today at 21:42

      Julie replied:
      Too old mate...we're building for the future😁

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 21:39

    Looks a great signing in a position we needed to strengthen. We could do with a couple more this window as I'm certain the teams around us will be spending, but this looks like a very promising start to me.

  • Comment posted by 1969johnnyb, today at 21:36

    Saudi Hawaybia strengthening the team.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 21:36

    "Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso said the transfer could be worth up to 80m euros (£68.5m) including add-ons."

    Crazy money how can Newcastle afford it ? Oh yeah I remember

    • Reply posted by Bleminator, today at 21:40

      Bleminator replied:
      We can afford it by operating within the rules and spending like all the other 19 clubs can do too. Thanks for your interest though.

  • Comment posted by my best friend, today at 21:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 21:34

    I watch a lot of Serie A football and I have to say this guy is so overrated, offers nothing always sideways and backwards, AC Milan probably glad to see him go

    • Reply posted by RedBaron, today at 21:36

      RedBaron replied:
      Are you Sunderland in disguise?

  • Comment posted by A Sensible Comment, today at 21:31

    He is class. My football manager experience tells me this is a very good signing. To be honest he is much of an all rounder. High energy, tactically astute, and can do almost anything you need in a midfielder to a high standard. Genuinely believe he could be a £100m signing in 4 years times for someone, he is that mould of player.

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 21:41

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Probably where Newcastle got the information on this player

  • Comment posted by yido1981, today at 21:31

    Absolute baller 👏

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 21:31

    They have either signed or not, there is no close too.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 21:35

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Reports suggest a fee has been agreed with the club and personal terms have been agreed with the player and agent. Just waiting on a medical. Sounds pretty close to me!

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 21:31

    The oil money/blood money is ruining football.

    • Reply posted by billy1948, today at 21:32

      billy1948 replied:
      Great init.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 21:29

    This would be a very good signing for Newcastle. I am surprised there are not more clubs after him tbh. Huge potential.

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 21:42

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Nobody was willing to pay the 250k a week Newcastle are paying for his services

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 21:29

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 21:31

      Cole replied:
      Serie A champion and CL semi-finalist.

  • Comment posted by matt_posh, today at 21:29

    Can I be the first to copyright Toon-ali?

    • Reply posted by Cactus, today at 21:31

      Cactus replied:
      'Toon-Ali ' - It doesnt mean anything

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 21:29

    Good solid signing. Sounds a graffter footballer. No ego. What is needed. Good coup by the Toon.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 21:28

    So write the article when something is confirmed.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 21:28

    He has experience of relegation in Italy which should come in useful when the Saudi bubble bursts

    • Reply posted by billy1948, today at 21:35

      billy1948 replied:
      Do your homework he's got a league winners medal,

