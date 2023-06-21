Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aaron Mooy is considering his Celtic future halfway through a two-year deal amid reports from his native Australia that the 32-year-midfielder old may retire. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic coach Gavin Strachan has turned down an offer to become manager of English League One side Shrewsbury Town. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm was having a medical in London on Wednesday ahead of a transfer to Celtic after a fee was agreed between the clubs for the 20-year-old. (Stian Wahl on Twitter) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi says he has not thought about his future under Brendan Rodgers, while fellow Japan forward Daizen Maeda says his priority is to make himself indispensable to the new Celtic manager. (The Herald) external-link

Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers remains keen on a move to Rangers, but the Ibrox club will not be rushed into a deal having had several six-figure bids for the 28-year-old rejected by Cremonese, who have been relegated from Serie A and want more than the £6.5m they paid to get him from Genk last summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is a potential transfer target for Werder Bremen, who have scouted the 29-year-old Croatia international. (Bild via Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has confirmed that Celtic fans will likely never return to the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox with a full allocation. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have actively investigated the possibility of increasing the capacity of Ibrox and have revealed three options to do so. (The National) external-link

Aberdeen have pulled the plug on their bid to sign Go Ahead Eagles centre-half Jay Idzes amid growing questions over the 23-year-old Dutchman's commitment to joining the Scottish Premiership club. (Press & Journal) external-link

West Ham United are keen on bringing 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to the Premier League club from Manchester United should England's Declan Rice leave this summer. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the chase for Declan Rice from West Ham United and are considering offering a player-plus-cash deal involving England centre-half Harry Maguire, or Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says he volunteered to help ground staff clear the waterlogged Hampden pitch during Tuesday's win over Georgia but was told it may tire him out. (Daily Record) external-link

Michael O'Halloran has been training with sixth-tier St Cadoc's following the 32-year-old forward's release by St Johnstone. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants this summer and has no concerns about his budget. (The Courier) external-link

MSPs at Holyrood will debate the merits of establishing an independent regulator for Scottish football in September following the publication of a "fan-led review" of the game in this country. (The Herald) external-link

Highland League champions Brechin City have signed Zimbabwe Under-23 international midfielder Seth Patrick on a two-year contract. (The Courier) external-link