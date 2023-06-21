Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Gundogan, 32, was offered a new contact by City but is thought to have negotiated a more lucrative three-year deal with the Spanish champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to keep Gundogan, who was integral to the club winning the Treble this season.

The Germany midfielder played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals.

Two of those came in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United, including the fastest FA Cup goal after just 13 seconds.

He played 90 minutes in the Champions League final as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to add to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs this season.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m in 2016 and made 304 appearances for the club, scoring 60 goals.

During his seven years at Etihad Stadium he has won 14 trophies - five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and two Community Shields.

He was made club captain at the start of 2022-23 following the departure of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho.

More to follow.