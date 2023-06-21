Close menu

Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City captain to join Barcelona on free transfer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

comments448

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Gundogan, 32, was offered a new contact by City but is thought to have negotiated a more lucrative three-year deal with the Spanish champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to keep Gundogan, who was integral to the club winning the Treble this season.

The Germany midfielder played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals.

Two of those came in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United, including the fastest FA Cup goal after just 13 seconds.

He played 90 minutes in the Champions League final as City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to add to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs this season.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m in 2016 and made 304 appearances for the club, scoring 60 goals.

During his seven years at Etihad Stadium he has won 14 trophies - five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and two Community Shields.

He was made club captain at the start of 2022-23 following the departure of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho.

Comments

Join the conversation

452 comments

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 19:56

    I'm guessing Barca have found another 'finanical lever' down the back of the sofa

    • Reply posted by CP, today at 19:59

      CP replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 19:55

    Not only a loss for Man C but a loss for the Premier League

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What, Gundogan is not going to Saudi Arabia? What is wrong with the man? 😉

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:56

    What player, going out on top, bought for £20m what an absolute bargain for 7 years at City

    • Reply posted by kopper, today at 19:59

      kopper replied:
      £20 million? As if! Remember the charges? 😂

  • Comment posted by Neil Adams, today at 19:55

    Pep’s first signing for City and arguably one of his finest. Best of luck at Barça

    • Reply posted by swerve, today at 20:10

      swerve replied:
      it figures, one of Klopps Dortmund players...

  • Comment posted by NOT YOUR USUAL HYS IDIOT, today at 19:57

    It's a huge pity to see him leave, but he has won everything at City & playing for Barcelona, in a slower paced league, will aid his longevity in the game. Good luck, Ilkay, you have been great for us and you deserve the big payday that invariably comes with being a free transfer!!

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 19:53

    Kovacic for Gundogan. That's a worse downgrade than swapping Netflix for Cbeebies.

    • Reply posted by AA, today at 19:55

      AA replied:
      In terms of children's programming, Cbeebies absolutely smashes Netflix out of the park. In fact, I'd probably rather watch Cbeebies than any of Netflix's tripe, especially their documentary output.

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 20:02

    Leaves on a high, having finally won the big one. Given his best years to City and every Blue thanks him. Not least for 12.91 seconds! Off to his retirement years at Camp Nou. You’ve earned it Ilkay!

    • Reply posted by hollarickity, today at 20:05

      hollarickity replied:
      He will be back on the market in one or two seasons,barca always do that signed vets

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:53

    Great signing by Barca.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:58

    Ilkay Gundogan has served Man City well over the last few seasons, but this is a good time to move onto new adventures and new challenges.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:08

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      A good time to move onto a big club.

  • Comment posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 19:56

    Perfect time for him to move on ..... City should be thankful they had him, and appreciate his contribution to the treble.

    • Reply posted by The_Real_Deal, today at 20:00

      The_Real_Deal replied:
      He is going out on top. Best time for him to move.

  • Comment posted by greggs, today at 19:55

    What a lose to the Premier League!
    Such a great footballer.

    • Reply posted by The truth by fact, today at 20:25

      The truth by fact replied:
      LOSS.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 20:00

    Not only a loss for Man C but a loss for the Premier League

    • Reply posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 20:17

      Eli Rothbergman replied:
      Thoughts and prayers.

  • Comment posted by Man Mutah, today at 19:54

    He has achieved everything at club level at Man City. Great move for him

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 20:15

      King Eric VII replied:
      Hope he hides those medals somewhere safe before he has to give them back.

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 19:56

    One of those players you never put in your fantasy team who makes you regret it every season

  • Comment posted by Gaz sometimes right, today at 19:55

    Great servant, will be sorely missed by City & the supporter's.

    • Reply posted by Parliament lying duplictous tory hypocrite, today at 20:04

      Parliament lying duplictous tory hypocrite replied:
      🤔

      never knew a “servant” took £250,000 pwk hone with them…

  • Comment posted by Peter_London, today at 20:02

    Achieved everything at city, time for a new challenge is sunnier a climate. Best of luck and thanks again for messing up my fantasy football with your crazy purple patches!

  • Comment posted by Dravid, today at 19:57

    I thought that might be the case, with city signing kovacic. A big loss

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 20:00

    Dunno why they're letting him go. Gives 100% and is a cracking player.

    A big loss

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 20:02

      Moggs replied:
      Could be he wanted to go.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:57

    Man City gain a midfielder, Man City lose a midfielder. What a Wednesday for them.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 19:56

    Oh no!! What a “Footballer”. Good luck to him. Only recently has it been recognised how fantastic he is. Awesome player.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 20:06

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Strange to have inverted commas around the word. What a footballer indeed...

