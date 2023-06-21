Close menu

Russell Martin: Southampton name Swansea City boss as new manager

Southampton is Russell Martin's third managerial job after spells at MK Dons and Swansea

Southampton have named Swansea boss Russell Martin as their new manager.

The 37-year-old replaces Ruben Selles who left the club at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

Martin, who guided the Swans to 10th in the Championship in 2022-23, has signed a three-year deal at St Mary's until 2026.

"My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football," Martin said.

"I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud. "I'm thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin."

It is understood Martin had agreed to become Southampton boss in May but the move was held up by a dispute over compensation to Swansea.

The Swans are hoping to name Barnsley boss Michael Duff as their new manager reports BBC Sport Wales.

"Russell was the stand-out candidate throughout our recruitment process," Southampton chairman Henrik Kraft said.

"We are confident his strong track record, alongside the experienced leadership of our new director of football, Jason Wilcox, will deliver great results."

Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League in May, ending their 11-year stay in the top flight.

They went through three managers last season with Ralph Hasenhuttl's replacement Nathan Jones only lasting 95 days before he was sacked in February.

Spaniard Selles came in later that month but could not haul Saints out of the drop zone.

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 18:55

    Still feel they should of stuck ralph hasenhüttl, not saying that in hindsight, its how i felt at the time. getting rid of him for someone unproven like nathan jones was madness

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 18:59

      Alex replied:
      Should have ...

  • Comment posted by Andrew Millichap , today at 19:28

    I cringe when someone says “back to where we belong”. Southampton currently belong in The Championship as they were relegated. There are only 20 slots in The Premier League so not every club under the sun can “belong there”

    • Reply posted by Andrew Mason, today at 19:37

      Andrew Mason replied:
      Thank you! So glad it's not just me who says this! My team belongs in the championship as we got promoted as runners up last season.
      You're in the league you DESERVE to be in.

      Also best of luck to any Luton Town fans who read this! You're living the dream!

  • Comment posted by Gav81, today at 18:55

    Always nice to see a British manager get a job instead of some random foreigner.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:00

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Brighton and their fans will disagree with you.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:14

    He didn't to much at MK Dons (37% win), he didn't do much at Swansea *(36% win), let's hope Southampton see something in him that suggests his time at St. Mary's will be different and more successful than his past stops.

    • Reply posted by Norm77, today at 19:51

      Norm77 replied:
      Has anyone done well at MK Dons? 37% win rate seems better than most of the many MK Dons managers.

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 19:08

    I still can't believe another club paid compo for this guy. I have no idea what strong rack record the Southampton board are referring to. They've mixed him up with someone else.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:09

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Does he lift then?

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:01

    Seriously Southampton is that the best you could come up with? Looks like your stay in the Championship will be a long one.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:23

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Why, what's wrong with him?

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 19:08

    As a Norwich fan. I wish him best of luck at Southampton. He could take them to the top 2 or in the playoffs. But I think it won’t be easy. Still good luck 👍

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:56

    Another ho hum Southampton appointment. Only saving grace, he cannot be worse than Nathan Jones.

    • Reply posted by jacksfan2012, today at 19:00

      jacksfan2012 replied:
      Be careful. Think Nathan Jones is better

  • Comment posted by Paulswan, today at 18:56

    Every Swans supporter gives a big sigh of relief. He’s Southampton’s problem now.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 20:26

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      I wonder if he can schedule an Uber this far out from October?

  • Comment posted by Original_Invincibles, today at 19:14

    Did Gary O'Neil reject their offer?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:38

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      O’Neil asked “Can you assure me that you will not hire another manager behind my back?”

      Southampton replied “We cannot guarantee that.”

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 19:10

    I must be missing something here so 10th in the Championship with Swansea is good enough credentials to get the Southampton job baffling decision

    • Reply posted by Oh dear, today at 19:14

      Oh dear replied:
      Think of Nathan Jones as the benchmark.

  • Comment posted by jacksfan2012, today at 18:59

    Hope the Swans board got the proper compensation from a Premier team with parachute payments. Wonder if Southampton will be as patient if they go loads of games without winning? Saints fans get used to pass, pass, pass, then back to goalie then repeat

    • Reply posted by Daerg Doom, today at 19:07

      Daerg Doom replied:
      We've been used to that for a few seasons now.

  • Comment posted by Charles, today at 18:53

    Welcome to Saints, may your reign be infinitely better than Nathan Jones’ (which shouldn’t be hard)!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 18:57

      Justfacts replied:
      Wasn't he the guy with a huge opinion of himself, like Allaryce?

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 19:29

    Sunak is not saying if he agrees or disagrees with the new appointment

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 19:46

      hammertime replied:
      He's as much a Southampton fan as call me Dave Cameron was a West Ham fan or was it Villa fan he can't remember

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 18:55

    First task of the new job: Get the CV up to date for December

    • Reply posted by jacksfan2012, today at 19:03

      jacksfan2012 replied:
      Wot, your giving him that long

  • Comment posted by MisterB, today at 19:10

    Nice to see the Negative Comments out already. Give the Guy a chance, he hasn't even sat on Bench yet.

  • Comment posted by User0665224250, today at 19:02

    Another couple of years in the Championship then

    • Reply posted by piggy, today at 19:11

      piggy replied:
      Or more

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 19:07

    Good luck Russell Martin but unfortunately it won’t be easy to win the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, today at 19:08

    Russell, firstly congratulations and I hope that when you return to the Carra that you get a decent round of applause rather than that vitriolic abuse you got from us at the Den last time

    • Reply posted by Oh dear, today at 19:11

      Oh dear replied:
      While conveniently forgetting that he was there two months ago [wipes omlette off face]

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 19:47

    Southampton about to do a Wigan. See you in a decade or something Saints fans.

