Russell Martin: Southampton name Swansea City boss as new manager

Last updated on .From the section Southamptoncomments55

Southampton is Russell Martin's third managerial job after spells at MK Dons and Swansea

Southampton have named Swansea boss Russell Martin as their new manager.

The 37-year-old replaces Ruben Selles who left the club at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

Martin, who guided the Swans to 10th in the Championship in 2022-23, has signed a three-year deal at St Mary's until 2026.

"My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football," Martin said.

"I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud. "I'm thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin."

It is understood Martin had agreed to become Southampton boss in May but the move was held up by a dispute over compensation to Swansea.

The Swans are hoping to name Barnsley boss Michael Duff as their new manager reports BBC Sport Wales.

"Russell was the stand-out candidate throughout our recruitment process," Southampton chairman Henrik Kraft said.

"We are confident his strong track record, alongside the experienced leadership of our new director of football, Jason Wilcox, will deliver great results."

Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League in May, ending their 11-year stay in the top flight.

They went through three managers last season with Ralph Hasenhuttl's replacement Nathan Jones only lasting 95 days before he was sacked in February.

Spaniard Selles came in later that month but could not haul Saints out of the drop zone.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:14

    He didn't to much at MK Dons (37% win), he didn't do much at Swansea *(36% win), let's hope Southampton see something in him that suggests his time at St. Mary's will be different and more successful than his past stops.

  • Comment posted by Original_Invincibles, today at 19:14

    Did Gary O'Neil reject their offer?

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 19:11

    Face it Southampton are championship size club that are back where they belong.

  • Comment posted by piggy, today at 19:10

    Why didn’t the board employ someone with guts and ambition like the 🍒 have done, how many leagues do they want the club to drop. Should the board all go if they not top of the championship at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 19:10

    I must be missing something here so 10th in the Championship with Swansea is good enough credentials to get the Southampton job baffling decision

    • Reply posted by Oh dear, today at 19:14

      Oh dear replied:
      Think of Nathan Jones as the benchmark.

  • Comment posted by MisterB, today at 19:10

    Nice to see the Negative Comments out already. Give the Guy a chance, he hasn't even sat on Bench yet.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 19:08

    As a Norwich fan. I wish him best of luck at Southampton. He could take them to the top 2 or in the playoffs. But I think it won’t be easy. Still good luck 👍

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, today at 19:08

    Russell, firstly congratulations and I hope that when you return to the Carra that you get a decent round of applause rather than that vitriolic abuse you got from us at the Den last time

    • Reply posted by Oh dear, today at 19:11

      Oh dear replied:
      While conveniently forgetting that he was there two months ago [wipes omlette off face]

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 19:08

    I still can't believe another club paid compo for this guy. I have no idea what strong rack record the Southampton board are referring to. They've mixed him up with someone else.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:09

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Does he lift then?

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 19:07

    Good luck Russell Martin but unfortunately it won’t be easy to win the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Jmsrch, today at 19:06

    Great appointment, guaranteed mediocrity for next year PUP

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 19:05

    Swansea fans had him sussed with his tippy tippy sideways and backwards style of play. Difficult to see him surviving the season. Good luck to Swansea. Forza Cymru

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 19:02

    Another couple of years in the Championship then

    • Reply posted by piggy, today at 19:11

      piggy replied:
      Or more

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:01

    Seriously Southampton is that the best you could come up with? Looks like your stay in the Championship will be a long one.

  • Comment posted by Esteban, today at 19:01

    Goodbye, thanks and good luck Russ. Let's hope your new employers pay Swansea City fair compensation. If not then the Swans owners should refuse to sell Southampton any of our players. Ymlaen Abertawe!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:59

    Not the splash made by Southampton that I was hoping for. Ok, at best he may get Southampton promoted but just can’t see him going any further than that. Surely, they could have found an overseas manager with better potential.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:02

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Surely, the man deserves a chance.

  • Comment posted by Swanlad, today at 18:59

    Good luck with Russell, Saints fans. He can be very stubborn and his system of possession football only works if you have players who are comfortable on the ball in the penalty area. His defensive record at Swansea was poor, mainly a factor of putting ourselves under pressure in our own goalmouth. So, be warned !

  • Comment posted by jacksfan2012, today at 18:59

    Hope the Swans board got the proper compensation from a Premier team with parachute payments. Wonder if Southampton will be as patient if they go loads of games without winning? Saints fans get used to pass, pass, pass, then back to goalie then repeat

    • Reply posted by Daerg Doom, today at 19:07

      Daerg Doom replied:
      We've been used to that for a few seasons now.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 18:57

    Good luck. Let’s hope the board fully back you to get us back to the premier league and very much learn from previous mistakes

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 18:56

    I’m really not interested in who manages these tiny, tinpot championship clubs 🤪🤪🤪 from a Liverpool fan 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Scott Cowley, today at 18:59

      Scott Cowley replied:
      and yet, here you are...

