Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Dean Cornelius (right) made 34 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell last season

Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Dean Cornelius on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract at Motherwell.

The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership.

He confirmed he had rejected the club's offer external-link of a new deal on Wednesday.

"It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22 years old it was the right time," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.