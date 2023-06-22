Close menu

Dean Cornelius: Harrogate Town sign midfielder after Motherwell exit

Dean Cornelius (right) in action for Motherwell
Dean Cornelius (right) made 34 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell last season

Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Dean Cornelius on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract at Motherwell.

The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership.

He confirmed he had rejected the club's offerexternal-link of a new deal on Wednesday.

"It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22 years old it was the right time," he told the club website.external-link

