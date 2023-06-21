Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo is Plymouth Argyle's first signing of the summer

Plymouth Argyle have signed Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year deal after leaving Dutch top-flight side FC Twente and is the first Spanish player to ever join the Pilgrims.

"Julio joins us with good pedigree behind him having been a regular in the Eredivisie the last few seasons," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said.

"He is versatile, excellent with the ball at his feet and will fit in to the style of play we try to play."

Pleguezuelo is Argyle's first summer signing as they prepare to embark on their return to the Championship after winning the 2022-23 League One title and gaining promotion.

He came through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal, and played nearly 100 games for Twente over four seasons.

Argyle Director of Football Neil Dewsnip said the club had been tracking Pleguezuelo for some time: "We have been following Julio for a while and believe he fits exactly the profile of player we are looking to have at the club both on and off the pitch.

"He has had an excellent season for FC Twente and it is a real coup that he has decided to join Argyle.

"I am delighted to get our first signing of the summer over the line and hope the fans are excited as we are to see Julio run out at Home Park for the first time."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.