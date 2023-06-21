Alex Morgan (left), Rose Lavelle (centre) and Megan Rapinoe (right) were standout performers at the 2019 World Cup

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have been named in the United States squad for the Women's World Cup.

Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe, 37, were both part of the USA teams that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and they will be going to their fourth tournament.

Defender Kelley O'Hara, 34, is also heading to a fourth World Cup but 14 players are making their tournament debuts for the defending champions.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn was ruled out with a foot injury last week.

"We're all gutted for Becky. There's no question we will miss her on the field," said manager Vlatko Andonovski.

"It is part of sport and we understand things like this will happen. We're very confident in the team and in the abilities they have.

"Becky will always be our captain. It's how the team feels. Unfortunately she can't be with us at this World Cup. We haven't talked to the leaders yet [on who will take over the captaincy] so I would like to talk to them before making it public."

Forward Mallory Swanson and midfielders Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario will also be absent through injury.

'Rapinoe will have a different role'

Andonovski has selected nine players who were part of the winning squad four years ago, including Rapinoe, who won the Ballon d'Or that year after picking up the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in France.

Rapinoe suffered a calf injury during OL Reign's victory over KC Current this month but Andonovski said she is "progressing well" and is expected to feature in the USA's friendly against Wales on 9 July.

"She is probably going to have a different role than in the previous World Cups," he added. "She will have different types of minutes.

"Her role from a leadership standpoint is important, but also her performances on the field are very valuable for us."

Another injury doubt was former Manchester City midfielder Rose Lavelle, who has not played since the 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in April.

"The situation with Rose right now is not something we are worried about," said Andonovski.

"We expect her to have minutes in our send-off game. We are happy with the players we have in that position."

Morgan, who had a brief loan spell with Tottenham in 2020, has scored 121 goals in 206 appearances for the USA and is expected to play a key role this summer.

"Alex has been in this situation so many different times but you could tell it touched her. She said 'it never gets old,' added Andonovski.

"When you see those emotions you see what it means for those players. It's everything they work for in their whole life."

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on 20 July, with the USA kicking off against Vietnam on 22 July.

'I love the spotlight and pressure'

Forward Sophia Smith is one of 14 players who will be representing the USA at their first World Cup

Among those making their first appearance at a World Cup is Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith, 22, who was named the NWSL's Most Valuable Player in 2022.

She has been widely tipped as one of the stars to watch after an impressive season and she already has 12 goals in 29 appearances for the USA.

"It's something I've dreamed of. To get that call was a big relief and I felt pure joy," said Smith.

"The past few months have been a little bit stressful and I was feeling a little anxious. It was pretty surreal to get the call and I still feel all those emotions.

"Every time I go into the national team camps and just be myself, is when I have success. I take a lot of pride in doing the role to the best of my ability.

"My role going into this tournament is going to be big but I love that. I love the spotlight, the pressure - I love it all."

USA's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)