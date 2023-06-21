Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Sone Aluko made 19 appearances for Ipswich Town in the 2022-23 season

Ipswich Town forward Sone Aluko has signed a new one-year deal ahead of their return to the Championship.

The 34-year-old has scored three goals in 55 appearances since joining on a free transfer from Derby in 2021.

He is the third player to agree new terms since Town won promotion from League One, following top scorer Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo.

"Sone is so important to the environment and the culture here day to day," said Town manager Kieran McKenna.

"He's highly regarded by his team-mates, first and foremost, but also the staff around the club."

Aluko was restricted to 19 appearances last season because of injury.

"The conversations started with the manager maybe at the end of the season before [2021-22] about what we might do at this point, and obviously to now be staying after promotion is even sweeter," he said

"Everyone here has been really good to me and this is a fantastic place to be.".