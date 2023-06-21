Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Sanders signed for Lincoln City in 2021

Leyton Orient have signed centre-midfielder Max Sanders on a two-year deal after his contract at Lincoln City expired.

The 24-year-old made 72 appearances for the League One side over two-and-a-half seasons.

Sanders also played four times for England Under-19 in 2018.

He began his career at Brighton and Hove Albion, where he captained the under-23 side that achieved promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1.

The versatile midfielder has said he is thrilled to have joined the O's, who won promotion from League Two last season.

"Leyton Orient was definitely the best choice for me. With the promotion last season, everyone is still buzzing. I've seen the stadium and spoke to the Gaffer a lot, so I'm really excited and I think that it will be a great move for me," Sanders said.

"I'm someone who likes to get on the ball as much as I can, I've played as a deep-lying midfielder, I have played as a number eight, and I've played as part of a two.

"Whatever the manager wants me to do I will do, and I'm confident in doing a good job in a number of positions."