Vincent Harper was called up to the England C squad in March and featured in a 1-0 win over Wales

Exeter City have signed left-sided defender Vincent Harper from National League side Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who can play at left-back or wing-back, has agreed a two-year deal at St James Park with the option of a further year.

The former Bristol City youngster scored five goals in 71 games during an 18-month spell at the Spitfires.

He is the first new signing Exeter have made this season.

"He is coming here with a skillset and the tools to compete to get into our first team right now, but he is also nowhere near his ceiling," Exeter City assistant manager Kevin Nicholson told the club website.

"He has a huge amounts of potential, and hopefully we can do what we do here at Exeter City and tap in to that to help him achieve what he wants to achieve.

"He is very direct and very similar to Demetri Mitchell, and it will be hugely beneficial to him to have someone like Demetri around because he will pick up a lot working with a player like that."

