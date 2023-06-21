Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Maguire appeared in court on the island of Syros after the incident in August 2020

Harry Maguire's retrial will be held on 7 February 2024 - three and a half years after he was arrested following an incident on the island of Mykonos..

The Manchester United captain was convicted of assaulting a police offer and attempted bribery by a court on the island of Syros in August 2020.

The England defender, 30, was handed a suspended 21-month sentence.

His legal team appealed, at which point he was deemed innocent until proven guilty under Greek law.

The retrial was reportedly set to take place earlier this month, until Maguire's legal team asked for it to be put back.

Maguire, who was on a family holiday in Greece at the time of the incident, does not have to attend the retrial in Greece and he is not expected to appear given the proposed date will be in the middle of the 2023-24 season.