Burnley won the Championship title last season to secure an instant return to the Premier League

The 2023-24 English Football League fixtures will be released at 09:00 BST on Thursday - and will be available on the BBC Sport website and app as soon as they are announced.

The season starts on the weekend of 4-6 August with relegated Premier League trio Leicester, Leeds and Southampton among those in Championship action.

Wrexham and Notts County return to the EFL after National League promotion.

The Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy draws will also be completed on Thursday.

Ordinarily the side finishing 18th in the Premier League the previous season - in this case Leicester - would receive a bye into the Carabao Cup second round

But, with West Ham's Europa Conference League triumph guaranteeing eight English sides in Europe next season, the Foxes will join the competition from the start.

The draw will take place at 14:30 BST, with the draw numbers having been confirmed. external-link

League One and League Two sides already know two of their three group-stage opponents in the EFL Trophy, which were announced on Wednesday, external-link with the 16 invited under-21 sides being added to the groups at 11:30 BST on Thursday.