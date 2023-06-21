Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading will play in League One next season after relegation from the Championship

A collection of Reading fan groups are demanding owner Dai Yongge sells the club as soon as possible.

The pressure group, named Sell Before We Dai, say they have little faith in Yongge and CEO Dayong Pang.

"Despite his best intentions Mr Dai's stewardship has been an unmitigated disaster," said spokesperson Nick Houlton.

"We are now calling for Mr Dai to sell the club at the earliest opportunity."

The group - which comprises of the Supporters' Trust At Reading, Club 1871, Proud Royals, Elm Park Royals and The Tilehurst End - says it was compelled to act following the latest charges handed down by the English Football League.

Reading, who are preparing for life back in League One after being relegated from the Championship, face new charges from the EFL for not paying its players on time and in full on three occasions during the 2022-23 season.

Yongge has also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations.

Both the club and Yongge have until 16:00 BST on Thursday, 29 June to respond to the charges.

Houlton says fans want the club back on the right track.

"Mr Dai's reign has seen excruciating, financial losses and a hat-trick of relegations as the Academy and both men's and women's teams suffered relegation," he said.

"The latest round of EFL charges and the potential for points deductions for the third season in a row - coupled with the apparent collapse of the hugely popular move to appoint Chris Wilder - has destroyed what little faith remained in the Reading FC owner and CEO Dayong Pang.

"We know this is an unsettling time for other staff that work at Reading FC, and we are fully with them.

"Our focus is on seeing Mr Dai and Dayong Pang move on from the club."

Sell Before We Dai say it is planning a series of protests to put pressure on Reading's owners whilst speaking to the local council about protecting the Select Car Leasing Stadium's usage.

Last week, Royals chief executive Pang posted a letter to fans where he said he was "confident" the club would "fully correct the mistakes that were made many years ago".

He added: "As a club, financially we continue to face a number of significant challenges and our owner, Mr Dai, is working very hard to resolve those issues to ensure the future of Reading Football Club is stable, successful, progressive and positive."