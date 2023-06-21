Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Alex Pattison scored 18 goals in 78 League Two appearances for Harrogate

Bradford City have signed midfielder Alex Pattison on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals in 78 league appearances for Harrogate after joining from Wycombe in May 2021.

"We are delighted to be bringing Alex to the club, as our squad continues to take shape," boss Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

"He is a battling midfielder with a lot of energy, but also with the craft and guile to unlock doors going forward and contribute to goals."

