Lewis Thomas joined Burnley in 2019

Harrogate Town have signed goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old was released by Burnley at the end of last season.

He came through the Premier League side's academy but never made an appearance for the first team.

"He's a huge lad, so walking down the tunnel we've got another big unit in there, we think he'll fit in really well with our goalkeeping department," boss Simon Weaver told the club website. external-link

