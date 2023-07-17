USA's Lindsey Horan and England's Georgia Stanway will be hoping to play key roles in Australia and New Zealand

The Women's World Cup kicks off on 20 July, but who will be lifting the trophy at the end of it?

The United States are looking to defend their back-to-back titles, while European champions England are chasing a first World Cup crown.

The Republic of Ireland are competing in their first World Cup and joint-hosts Australia and New Zealand hope to make it a memorable one.

BBC Sport spoke to pundits, ex-players and managers to get their predictions.

Kristine Lilly (Ex-USA forward & record World Cup appearance holder)

Winners: USA

"I have to back my USA team to win. You look at the powerhouses that are always in the mix like Germany, England, France and Sweden [as threats]. If they have the mentality it could be interesting.

"Then you have teams like Brazil, who Pia Sundhage is coaching, and I'm anxious to see how they play. I always believe if they got more training and coaching behind them, they would be some team to really fear.

"I don't know what's going on with Spain as they had some issues, but they were great at the last World Cup. And the host countries have the home advantage."

England prediction: Final

"England has a chance to win as well. I'm a huge Sarina Wiegman fan - I played with her in college for a year - and just what she's done with the Netherlands and with England.

"I'm really anxious to see how she'll do and the England team. I know there's been some injuries but this is their time to shine. The mentality in the country and the support the women feel now I think is incredible."

Player to watch: Sophia Smith (USA)

"If Smith scores goals like she has done in the NWSL then she is a player to have a stage for. I'm also anxious to see how [Spain's] Alexia Putellas does if she is fully fit."

Sophia Smith is going to her first World Cup with defending champions the USA

Kelly Smith (Former England striker)

Winners: Germany

"I would never, ever write off the USA because of their mental strength and their ability to perform when it matters. They have had a few hic-ups in terms of results recently and they maybe don't have the same big names in the squad, but you can't write them off.

"Germany are potential winners if you look at their performances in the Euros. They were unlucky not to win it. It's the USA and Germany who stand out for me.

"France are a team I think can do something special but they always seem to let me down. They have such a talented squad but have been tournament flops. They have a new manager now so you never know.

"Can Australia do what England did on home soil? Sam Kerr has had a fantastic season."

England prediction: Quarter-finals

"I think Germany will beat England in the quarter-finals. I worry for England with the injuries they have had, losing a big chunk of experience and quality. It's a young squad now with limited World Cup experience.

"Germany know what it takes to get to a final and they have strength in depth so it could be a game too far for England. The heartache that Germany sustained in that Euro 2022 final will give them extra grit to beat England and get some revenge.

"Alexandra Popp has bags of experience so, if she can stay fit, she's a weapon for Germany."

Player to watch: Sophia Smith (USA)

"If the USA are to get to the final and win it I think Smith needs to have the tournament of her life. I'm also looking forward to watching England's Lauren James, but she might not be starting every game."

The USA remain the world number one, while Spain have moved up a space into the top six

Willie Kirk (Leicester City manager)

Winners: Germany

"It was the most competitive Euros there's ever been last summer and the World Cup will be the same. I think half a dozen teams could win it. But Germany have strength in depth with a good balance of youth and experience."

England prediction: Semi-finals

"Reaching the semi-finals would be fantastic for England if it's the expected route. It's a really strong Australia team so that's a difficult potential last 16 draw for England. Australia or Germany [in the quarter-finals] could knock England out."

Player to watch: Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

"Oberdorf continues to get better and better and will improve again on her Euro 2022 performances."

Carly Telford (former England goalkeeper)

Winners: England or the USA

England prediction: Final

"England have got some of the best players in the world and we're European champions, but going to a World Cup is so different. The travel, the opposition, being away from friends and family - it's different to a home Euros where there is so much we can control.

"We have lost key players too, although that can galvanise a squad. We still have some fantastic players, the best manager in the world and the best goalkeeper in the world currently. When you put those things together there's no reason why we can't go and win the tournament. I see a group of winners."

Republic of Ireland prediction: Last 16

"The Republic of Ireland have a very difficult group but when you're underdogs and new to a tournament, the chains are off. Their back five and goalkeeper is very strong, but my worry is I don't see them scoring many goals.

"They are good at set-pieces though - they have tall women, are really aggressive and have some really good crossers. I think their game plan will be to beat the weaker team in the group and then hold out as long as they can against the stronger opponents and nick a goal on a set-piece. They are the surprise team."

Players to watch: Sophia Smith (USA) and Naomi Girma (USA)

"I played with Girma last year and she is one of the most naturally gifted centre-halves you will see. It is her first tournament so whether she will get tested or not, we will see.

"Smith is flying in the league with her spark, speed, confidence and unpredictability. These kids have no fear."

Arsenal's Katie McCabe is one of several Women's Super League players in the Republic of Ireland squad

Carla Ward (Aston Villa manager)

Winners: France

"France have had good tournaments before but haven't had the extra edge. I think the new manager [Herve Renard] coming in will give them that edge. They have the quality to win a tournament and their squad on paper is unbelievable. It feels like it could be their time. The manager seems clear and organised, which will massively help them."

England prediction: Semi-finals

"England still have a good chance but the pressure after the Euros is naturally there and they are missing some big players. If key players perform, they have a chance.

"Our striker [Aston Villa's] Rachel Daly is one of the best goalscoring forwards. We know we will get goals so we have every chance. I don't think we can underestimate Australia on home soil as a potential last 16 game and if they overcome them, we all know Germany are tough.

"If England were to meet Germany and beat them, I would fancy us to go all the way."

Republic of Ireland prediction: Last 16

"The Republic of Ireland wear their heart on their sleeves and I think they can get out of their group and surprise people. You look at players like McCabe, Quinn and [Villa's] Ruesha Littlejohn. They are experienced leaders."

Player to watch: Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

"Oberdorf came alive during the Euros. The way she dictates the middle of the pitch will be massive."

Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf started the Champions League final defeat by Barcelona this season

Simone Magill (Northern Ireland striker)

Winners: USA

"It's hard to look past the USA. They have such a strong history on the world stage and their record speaks for itself. They could be pushed close, but if they get to the final they will know how to get the job done.

"Their mentality makes a huge difference and they are a winning machine. It's difficult to see that changing this summer as that gives them such an edge."

England prediction: Semi-finals

"England are in a funny position heading into the World Cup. They will definitely get out of the group, but with so many key players missing it is hard to gauge how far they will go beyond that. They have great depth but Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead are top, top players.

"Goals have been a problem of late, but I will always back my Aston Villa team-mate Daly to find the net. Now Alessia Russo's contract with Arsenal is sorted I expect her to be on top form too."

Republic of Ireland prediction: Group stages

"I know exactly how the Republic of Ireland players will feel as they head into their first major tournament. At Euro 2022 last year with Northern Ireland, we really wanted to go out and fully embrace the experience. They have been drawn in an extremely difficult group, but there is no expectation to go and get results.

"They will have desire to compete and while I think progression is a big ask, getting a victory would be a success for them. You never know when this opportunity could come up again so they need to take it all in."

Player to watch: Sophia Smith (USA)

"Smith has been in unbelievable form for the Portland Thorns in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League), so if she carries that into the World Cup she could light up the tournament."

Simone Magill (left) helped Northern Ireland qualify for their first major tournament when they reached Euro 2022 last year

Karen Bardsley (Ex-England goalkeeper)

Winners: USA

"The manager doesn't know his best XI but the USA's mentality and their experience might give them the leg up they need."

England prediction: Final

"Despite recent performances suggesting England haven't found how to best utilise their squad, the Lionesses are still creating loads of chances and are dangerous in front of goal.

"Albeit a potentially tough route, I feel confident the Lionesses could dispatch Canada in the last 16, just squeak past Germany in the quarter-finals, and then upset the Aussies in the semi final."

Republic of Ireland prediction: Group stages

"Ireland have qualified for their first major tournament and I'm certain they will put up a big fight. But in a group of physically and technically robust teams I think they will miss out on the knockout rounds."

Player to watch: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

"My initial thought was Sam Kerr. She is a big moment player and as Australia's captain, it's her time to shine. However, I think Bonmati brings a magnificent combination of creativity and goal scoring and will standout if Spain are to fulfil their potential."

Aitana Bonmati won her second Champions League title with Barcelona this season

Ellen White (former England striker and Lionesses' record goalscorer)

Winners: England

"I am backing England to go all the way. The team looks a little bit different from the Euros win but they still have that experience - they know what winning takes and what it looks like.

"The USA are still up there but they have got 14 new players where this is their first tournament, which I think is unheard of for them, so seeing how that works will be an interesting dynamic.

"There are other contenders - Australia could go far, and it is the same with Germany and Sweden too - I am hoping for a few shocks but it feels like it is always the European teams who dominate the final stages. In 2019, it was seven European teams and the USA in the quarter-finals."

Republic of Ireland prediction: Group stages

"I am excited to see the Republic of Ireland and their fans at the World Cup and for them to be playing the co-hosts, Australia, in their first game is going to be amazing, but they are in such a tough group.

"I think they will do themselves proud in terms of their performances, but picking up points is going to be hard for them.

Player to watch: Barbra Banda (Zambia)

"Banda was just ridiculously good at the Tokyo Olympics and scored a phenomenal amount of goals. She scored two against Germany earlier this month too, so I am very excited to see her again on the world stage."