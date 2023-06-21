Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Josh Dacres-Cogley made 52 appearances for Tranmere Rovers last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed right wing-back Josh Dacres-Cogley on a two-year deal following the end of his contract with Tranmere Rovers.

The 27-year-old defender spent the past two seasons with Rovers, playing in all but one league fixture in that time.

Dacres-Cogley came through Birmingham City's academy and went on to make nine league appearances for Blues.

"When Bolton come to you, you can't turn them down because of the size of the club and the history", he said.

"I'm really excited to be here. Bolton is such a massive club, and I can't wait to get started now.

"You can sense the energy and you can see that this is a club moving forward. I wanted to be a part of that."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.