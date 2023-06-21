Close menu

What else could change at Manchester City with Mateo Kovacic set to sign and Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Mateo Kovacic
Mateo Kovacic scored four goals in 142 Premier League appearances for Chelsea

Manchester City's imminent signing of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan's departure are the first changes to the squad which landed last season's Treble - but are unlikely to be the last.

The 29-year-old Croatia international - who will arrive for an initial fee of £25m, potentially rising to £30m - looked like he would boost City's options in the heart of midfield.

But just hours later, the news came out that German midfielder Gundogan would be joining Barcelona this summer on a free transfer - making the reasons for Kovacic's signing a lot clearer.

Kovacic played 69 passes per 90 minutes last season - the fifth-highest total in the Premier League among central midfielders who played regularly.

He arrives with four Champions League successes to his name, three with Real Madrid, and provides the wealth of experience Pep Guardiola will be losing with Gundogan's departure.

Like Gundogan, he is able to play further forward despite preferring a more defensive role, although he does trail the German with just seven appearances per goal contribution to the former's three.

Kovacic has scored just 24 goals in 491 club appearances, compared to Gundogan's 110 in 557 career appearances.

The 32-year-old German midfielder's influence was crucial in the closing weeks of City's season with six goals in his final seven games - including a double in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

It's no wonder Guardiola did not want to lose his captain but, after missing out on Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, is Kovacic his replacement?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone, said: "It explains why City are close to signing Kovacic from Chelsea and makes you wonder if Guardiola will stop there.

"After all, there is the annual uncertainty around Bernardo Silva, while Riyad Mahrez lost his starting spot as the season came to an end and is sure to be the subject of interest.

"Further back, Aymeric Laporte won't want to risk his place in Spain's Euro 2024 squad by being on the fringes at City.

"Guardiola proved last summer he was not averse to selling what were felt to be key men to rivals when he allowed Oleskandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal.

"Over the years, City have been very good at knowing when to let players go. Gundogan may not be the last through the exit door before the summer is out."

So what changes are possible this summer?

Kyle Walker

England defender Walker is reportedly keen to leave Manchester City - with Bayern Munich thought to be a possible destination.

The 33-year-old has won the Premier League title in five of his six seasons at the club, but fell out of favour towards the end of the season.

In April, boss Pep Guardiola said Walker would struggle to get into the side with their current tactics. After a few weeks back in the team, he was benched for the Champions League final.

If Walker does leave, then unless Joao Cancelo comes back into the team, Rico Lewis could be back-up for John Stones at right-back.

Aymeric Laporte

Spain defender Laporte, 29, is another who could leave the club after falling out of contention.

He was City's record signing at £57m in 2018 and Guardiola once called him the "best left central defender in the world".

But he only made 24 appearances last season in all competitions, with 11 Premier League starts.

City are reasonably well stocked at centre-back with Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Stones capable of playing there - as well as Taylor Harwood-Bellis after his loan spell with Burnley.

Joao Cancelo

Portugal full-back Cancelo, 29, could conceivably return to Etihad Stadium after a less-than-stellar loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Having previously been one of City's key players, he fell out of favour with Guardiola following the World Cup and joined Bayern on deadline day.

A reintegration into the team could be difficult, with City fans booing Cancelo when they met Bayern in the Champions League.

However, City do not have a load of options at full-back, especially if Walker leaves, so anything is possible.

Kalvin Phillips

England international Phillips says he intends to stay with the club despite only starting 10 games last season following a £45m move from Leeds.

"I cannot give it 12 months and say I am not playing so I am going to leave," the 27-year-old said.

But Gundogan's departure is unlikely to boost his game time with the arrival of Kovacic. Were Phillips to leave, it would not affect City's starting XI with Rodri their preferred starter in defensive midfield.

Riyad Mahrez

Algeria winger Mahrez, 32, is one of the many Europe-based stars being linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

He only played 11 minutes in the Champions League after the last-16 phase and, despite scoring a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United, he did not play in the final win at Wembley.

If he left, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez would be confident of getting more game time.

Bernardo Silva

Portugal forward Silva, 28, is linked with a move away every summer - and this year is no different.

Paris St-Germain and Saudi Arabia are reported possible destinations.

It feels unlikely that he and Mahrez would both leave - as they compete for some of the same positions.

  • Comment posted by Disgruntled, at 20:43 21 Jun

    BBC got it wrong again. Kyle Walker is NOT keen on leaving and has said he'd love to stay. BBC (or should I say Daily Mirror) why can you not do your research?

    • Reply posted by bojanlopez, at 20:50 21 Jun

      bojanlopez replied:
      Well, you've sort of explained in your own comment why it's not wrong. It says "reportedly". And as you say, reported by the Daily Mirror.

  • Comment posted by NOT YOUR USUAL HYS IDIOT, at 21:23 21 Jun

    Kyle Walker has already said that he wants to sign a new contract at City, so that's a non-story. Ilkay wanted a longer contract & Barca were prepared to offer him bigger wages than City, as there's no transfer fee to pay. Mahrez is likely to be tempted to the Saudi League as it wouldn't be a culture shock for him. Gvardiol will replace Laporte. Silva will stay. Kovacic is a good fit for City.

    • Reply posted by popeye, at 23:53 21 Jun

      popeye replied:
      no transfer fee to pay is very true. but barca have a debt of 1.3b euros. they are hoping to start work on a stadium.la liga president tabas has them under a strict order to keep to a savings plan. so ilkay's wages may be higher but then again may not be.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, at 20:50 21 Jun

    I'm sure all city fans have faith in pep with signing kovacic , I think we all know the man knows what he's doing

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, at 21:08 21 Jun

      Anti woke replied:
      ...if he is still there next season ?

  • Comment posted by ManLike-BlueArmy, at 20:32 21 Jun

    All the best Kova. Chelsea fans wish you all the best

  • Comment posted by Andy1991, at 19:42 21 Jun

    Don't see city doing much business this season some prospects maybe. Loaning players to Leicester. Last year they took more money in than spent

    • Reply posted by livingmercerway, at 21:22 21 Jun

      livingmercerway replied:
      £60 million more to be precise - in two windows.

  • Comment posted by Loz, at 21:31 21 Jun

    I don't see Kovacic as a replacement for Gundogan, Kovacic hasn't got the goal scoring ability of Gundogan.

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, at 21:39 21 Jun

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      It's about the system and how players fit into it. Who would have had John Stones stepping up onto midfield. Its about technical ability to adapt to the system.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, at 20:57 21 Jun

    Blimey!!! It’s only Wednesday!! Between Chelsea&M City it’s all go.. As a Chelsea Loyalist I’d have preferred Kovacic had stayed at Chelsea the guy was solid,but it is a good deal for him &City.. As for Gundogan going to Barcelona and NOT to Saudi Arabia is the better option for now,what would look better on his CV when he packs up, playing for one the world’s elite clubs or Arabian Nights FC?

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 00:34

    Guardiol next - just 21, exceptional centre back but also plays at left back; will be a neat match with Croatian colleague Kovacic.
    Just hoping Silva stays...

    • Reply posted by fanofsport, today at 07:59

      fanofsport replied:
      Why would any player stay at that vile club but for the wages.

  • Comment posted by Stefan, at 22:20 21 Jun

    As a city fan I feel that kovacic is a bit of an underwhelming signing and gundo going will be a big miss. But good players have come and gone over the last few years . You would have thought David Silva and fernandinho would have been irreplaceable but we've done more than ok without them.
    I'm hoping there won't be too much interruption in what will be peps penultimate season for city.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 06:07

      Name replied:
      I'm hoping there will be some interruption, and thata Man City get their reward for 115 breaches of FFP

  • Comment posted by RoyKent, at 20:43 21 Jun

    No comparison between Kovacic and Gundogan. MacAllister is a better replacement than Kovacic but still no Gundogan and too bad he has gone to Liverpool on the cheap.

    • Reply posted by treble treble, at 20:57 21 Jun

      treble treble replied:
      He’s ruined his reputation

  • Comment posted by Haz, at 23:43 21 Jun

    Thanks for everything Gundo - absolute legend and going out at the top. See you again when you return as our coach.

    • Reply posted by fanofsport, today at 08:00

      fanofsport replied:
      Klopp done well developing him at Dortmund.

  • Comment posted by Teddy, at 20:53 21 Jun

    Hopefully the board plays out a good window, Gundogan won't be the last outgoing and Kovacic won't be the last incoming.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, at 21:07 21 Jun

      Anti woke replied:
      Relegation after the inquest into cheating ?

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 07:09

    You change your team when you’re ahead. Wait until others catch you up and it’s too late to change then. There are no players that are irreplaceable at City, only Pep.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , at 20:40 21 Jun

    Declan Rice incoming

  • Comment posted by Sam, at 22:09 21 Jun

    In addition to Gundogan, MC done an excellent with recruitment. Players went to the highest level with Guardiola.
    List :
    1- Sane, top & sold with profit
    2- F Torres, top & sold with profit
    3- Rodri: best D midfielder
    4- B Silva: best attacking MF
    5- Ederson: best GK with feet.
    6- Stones: one of the finest defenders.
    7- Alvarez: won 4 trophies already.
    8- Halland: no description!
    9- KDB: !!

    • Reply posted by 6 of the best, at 22:34 21 Jun

      6 of the best replied:
      You can’t even spell Haaland you plastic

  • Comment posted by GazCFC, at 23:42 21 Jun

    Even as a Chelsea fan, you can't put these names together. Gundogan Is so much better and will be a loss i'm sure

    • Reply posted by Granny Banno, today at 01:24

      Granny Banno replied:
      Totally understand your frustrations but I like to think ManC might have got a diamond for the price of a pearl.

      He''ll probably spend a good few months bench warming whilst he gets to know everyone but he's a class act and I think he'll fit right in

      Best of luck for next season

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 07:17

    What’s next? City will buy well and players who have given outstanding service over many seasons will be sold with mutual goodwill and healthy profit (eg Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko); rebels who reject the principle of rotation within a small squad, will be exiled. Expect the likes of Harwood-Bellis and Doyle from the Academy to be integrated in the squad following Palmer, Lewis and Foden.👕👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by PFD, today at 07:28

      PFD replied:
      You make it sound all so innocent.

  • Comment posted by Maine Line, at 23:11 21 Jun

    Change or stay still.

  • Comment posted by Al_plus_boots, today at 06:18

    Hopefully hit with all the financial charges. Heavily punished and stripped of titles. Always an asterisk. #115

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 07:15

    Gvardiol is a done deal apparently & will be announced next week as Laporte is going to PSG, a couple in & a couple out, keep moving and developing as that is what the reigning Premier League and European champions do !

