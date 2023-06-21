Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kyle Jameson made nine League Two starts for Tranmere in 2022-23

Newport County have signed centre-back Kyle Jameson on a two-year deal following his release by fellow League Two club Tranmere Rovers.

Jameson, 24, made 14 appearances during a year at Prenton Park but was allowed to leave at the end of last season.

He previously had spells at Oldham Athletic, Fylde and Barrow.

"Kyle has massive potential and there is no reason he can't kick on and play higher," said Newport boss Graham Coughlan.

"One thing we were short of last season was pace and he brings us that in abundance. He's effective in both boxes with his height and he's very capable of commanding that back line."

Jameson becomes Newport's second summer signing, following the arrival of Penybont midfielder Nathan Wood earlier this week.

He spent time as youngster at Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion, getting his first taste of senior football while on loan at Barrow.

Jameson = has made 105 first-team appearances in total, scoring three goals.

"I am delighted to be here, I can't wait to get going, meet all the boys and have a good season going forward," Jameson said.

