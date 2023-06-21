Close menu

Kai Havertz: Arsenal agree £65m deal with Chelsea for German forward

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz joined Chelsea for £71m from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Chelsea worth around £65m for Germany international forward Kai Havertz.

It is understood the clubs have made an agreement in principle that will allow the player to discuss personal terms and have a medical.

The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals in 47 games for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.

Havertz, 24, joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a deal worth about £71m.

He also scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

Havertz is set to move across London as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his Arsenal team following qualification for the Champions League.

Arsenal are also chasing England midfielder Declan Rice, the West Ham captain, but a second bid for the 24-year-old - worth up to £90m - was rejected on Tuesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are seeking to reduce their squad size and have also agreed a £30m deal with Manchester City for Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29. Another midfielder, France international N'Golo Kante, 32, has agreed to sign for Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad when his contract expires at the end of June.

The new ownership at Chelsea want to avoid letting players enter the final two years of their deals and Havertz, whose contract runs out in 2025, has not agreed an extension at the club.

Comments

Join the conversation

305 comments

  • Comment posted by Newtonian, today at 15:09

    As soon as Boehly finds out Arsenal are after Havertz I reckon he will put a bid in.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:19

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Remember when this was funny?

  • Comment posted by DidjitAll, today at 15:09

    Another Victim of the Boehly disasterclass, sold to league and local rivals after 2 seasons of playing out of position without complaint, an absolute JOKE. Good luck Kai you deserve better than us

    • Reply posted by Feel Good, today at 15:12

      Feel Good replied:
      Classy comment, this smacks of a bizarre transfer from Chelseas pov

  • Comment posted by Nosourcenews, today at 15:14

    this looks like a great deal for Chelsea

    • Reply posted by antz, today at 15:51

      antz replied:
      finally someone gets it

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:12

    I'm not quite sure what is happening here, he doesn't score goals, doesn't create, doesn't bring others into play, why are they dramatically overpaying? there is surely better value out there?
    This and the Rice deals seem extremely bad value for money for a club that doesn't have putins pal or a oil state bank rolling them. We need defenders, bcos holding isn't up to it.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:20

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      It's incredible how many clubs are seemingly so desperate to do Chelsea a favour by signing all their player for large sums when they're clearly desperate to sell before the end of June.

  • Comment posted by AshburtonGrove, today at 15:19

    I remember people saying Ramsdale & White were a waste of money & we paid too much.

    Well, they've paid off pretty well.

    I fully trust Arteta and look forward to seeing Havertz in our team.

    • Reply posted by Grif, today at 15:27

      Grif replied:
      Have they? Both pretty average and hugely over-hyped. Did ok when things going their way, collapsed like a crap soufflé when it wasn’t.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 15:10

    Wasting 65 mil on him and won’t pay the fee for Rice. Bizarre.

    • Reply posted by aquinas ntab, today at 15:15

      aquinas ntab replied:
      You could go for beans instead.

  • Comment posted by PlayinInHeels, today at 15:13

    Maybe I am an old cynic, but this deal feels very on-brand for Arsenal. A player who cost a lot of money 2 years ago, hasn't really done the business for a London rival, but will join the Gunners to 'strengthen' their squad? Mark my words Havertz will return to the Bundesliga in two years and Arsenal will be out about 30 million quid.

    • Reply posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:18

      Average Cyclist replied:
      Cost a lot now you mean and only £5m less than Chelsea paid so your logic is wonky

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 15:11

    Good player who will always be remembered at The Bridge for his CL Final goal - was unfortunate to be consistently played out of position as a main striker purely because CFC didn't have an out an out striker and so he was unfairly criticised for lack of end product

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 15:13

      DidjitAll replied:
      This, absolutely this. I don't blame him for getting out of the circus

  • Comment posted by Rough Judy, today at 15:13

    Bit unsure about this price tag. He's hardly set the world alight (admittedly his positioning hasn't helped) and Chelsea are desperate to offload players so you'd expect Arsenal to take advantage.

    Also, where does he fit into Arsenal's set-up? He isn't going to displace Odegaard so it will be interesting to see how he will be deployed

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 15:26

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      I can believe that he could be seen as a £65m player, but not that a team who "needed to sell" could actually get £65m for him. But it inherently only takes one buyer to get the fee and Arsenal were that buyer!

  • Comment posted by samthompson , today at 15:09

    Good deal for both parties. Has been consistently inconsistent for Chelsea and we are receiving a good fee, however I think Arteta will make him considerably better. Thanks for the memories Kai, will always remember the CL final goal

    • Reply posted by fjortoft9, today at 15:13

      fjortoft9 replied:
      I don’t think it’s fair to call him inconsistent. Consistent is one thing he has been, consistently terrible.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 15:19

    So in a nutshell , a disaster or an arteta masterstroke. Only time will tell .

    • Reply posted by Grif, today at 15:24

      Grif replied:
      Exhibit A: Nicolas Pepe

  • Comment posted by Hound, today at 15:16

    Waste of money. What are arsenal doing? nine goals in 47 games

    • Reply posted by spartan gooner, today at 15:23

      spartan gooner replied:
      For CHELSEA!!!

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 15:15

    This guy's not a forward, he's a midfielder. He's been played out of position for quite some time now, and his goals to games ratio show he's not a forward.

    • Reply posted by Pires, today at 15:42

      Pires replied:
      My guess is he'll play in Xhaka's position

  • Comment posted by ChrisDotNisbet, today at 15:16

    Looking at the Arsenal squad, I dont know where he fits in!
    £65m seems too much for a squad player

    • Reply posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 15:56

      Eli Rothbergman replied:
      Classic Arsenal. Refuse to pay the price for a proven and consistent premier league performer in Rice, then massively overpay on an inconsistent and lazy player in Havertz.

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 15:11

    “Hahaha $50 million for Ben white”
    “Hahaha $30 million for Ramsdale”

    These are the same people laughing right now. Why don’t we all just agree Arteta has been right on his signings so far and is paid big bucks to know what works in his system, and see how it plays out. It’s not overspending if they’re worth MORE the year after you buy them, and all Arteta’s “crazy” past signings are worth more

    • Reply posted by Jon_Lively, today at 15:28

      Jon_Lively replied:
      I reckon they paid pounds not dollars though 😉

  • Comment posted by David11, today at 15:13

    They are reluctant to pay £100m for Rice but £65m for him???????????

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 15:18

      markyc replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 15:10

    Interesting that the BBC quote the Arsenal fee inclusive of add ons but not the fee Chelsea will eventually have to pay Leverkusen. Bit of an agenda like the Macaliater fee quoted exclusive of add ins.

  • Comment posted by Chelskichamps, today at 15:10

    I like Havertz. I don't think we've used him in the right way and therefore, haven't seen his full potential. He's not a centre forward!

    • Reply posted by God, today at 15:12

      God replied:
      He’s not a midfielder either

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 15:15

    I do not get this transfer what so ever ?!? But a new club might do him the world of good , honestly that all I've got.

  • Comment posted by Nealos, today at 15:07

    That's a lot of money

    • Reply posted by Axemad, today at 15:09

      Axemad replied:
      Indeed. And can’t see he’s worth it.

