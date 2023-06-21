Last updated on .From the section Reading

George Puscas first joined Italian side Genoa on loan last season

Reading striker George Puscas has completed a permanent move to Serie A side Genoa for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at the Italian club, where he scored four goals in 25 appearances as they achieved promotion from Serie B.

The Romania international played for Reading 90 times, scoring 20 goals after signing from Inter Milan in 2019.

Puscas last featured for the Royals in January 2022 and spent the second half of that season on loan at Pisa.