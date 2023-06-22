Last updated on .From the section League Two

Wrexham will be competing in League Two for the first time in 15 years

Hollywood-owned Wrexham will start their League Two season at home against MK Dons on Saturday, 5 August.

The Welsh club were promoted as National League title winners in the second full season under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

MK Dons were relegated from League One last season alongside Accrington, who host Newport in their first League Two game for five years.

Meanwhile, Notts County face Sutton on their English Football League return.

Stockport, who lost the play-off final to Carlisle in a penalty shootout at Wembley, welcome Gillingham in their campaign opener.

Bradford City and Salford, both beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, start away from home with games at Crawley Town and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

Morecambe, who came down alongside Forest Green, MK Dons and Accrington, face Walsall first up.

All League Two fixtures are scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 5 August.

The first mid-week fixtures of the campaign following 10 days later on Tuesday, 15 August.

The 2023-24 season will conclude on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

First round of fixtures in full

Accrington Stanley v Newport County

Colchester United v Swindon Town

Crawley Town v Bradford City

Crewe Alexandra v Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town

Forest Green Rovers v Salford City

Grimsby Town v AFC Wimbledon

Morecambe v Walsall

Stockport County v Gillingham

Sutton United v Notts County

Tranmere Rovers v Barrow

Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons

The Hollywood of Wrexham welcomed to League Two

Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have transformed the fortunes of Wrexham since they bought the club in February 2021

Wrexham's 15-year non-league exodus was ended in record-breaking fashion last season as they topped the National League with an all-time high 111 points.

It took an epic battle for Phil Parkinson's side to edge out Notts for the solitary automatic promotion spot.

The drama and intrigue of the race to get out of the National League has received Tinseltown treatment, with the production of the second season of hugely popular documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham' - which is scheduled for release later this year.

It is not known if their EFL return will be subject of a third season, but the opening fixtures promise to produce entertaining viewing with their opener against newly relegated MK Dons followed by a trip to AFC Wimbledon, a side that that finished only two places clear of the drop zone last season.

They then host Walsall and Swindon Town in back-to-back home games.

Wrexham host Newport County in their first Welsh derby of the season and first league meeting for a decade on 23 December.

In a fascinating meeting of high-profile owners, Wrexham take on Salford City - a club that counts former Manchester United stars Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt among its stakeholders - on 14 October.

Notts, who overcame Chesterfield in a penalty shootout at Wembley in the promotion final to reclaim their mantle as the word's oldest Football League club after four years of non-league football, renew their rivalry with Wrexham at Meadow Lane on 28 October.

Earlier that month, the Magpies face Mansfield in their first Nottinghamshire derby since 2019.

Stags boss Nigel Clough, whose side missed out on a play-off spot on the final day last season, sees Notts and Wrexham as significant additions to a league which he has previously said includes as many as 16 sides "that fancy their chances of getting into the top seven".