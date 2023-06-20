Close menu
International Friendlies
GermanyGermany0ColombiaColombia2

Germany 0-2 Colombia: Euro 2024 hosts lose second friendly in a week

Last updated on .From the section Football

Colombia celebrate after Luis Diaz scores the opening goal
Colombia are unbeaten in 11 games

Euro 2024 hosts Germany fell to a second straight friendly defeat as they lost at home to Colombia.

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz headed Juan Cuadrado's cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the opening goal.

Juventus veteran Cuadrado added a late penalty following a handball from Joshua Kimmich, who had just come off the bench.

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan skippered his country in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen.

Manager Hansi Flick's side, who are playing friendlies because they qualify automatically for Euro 2024 as hosts, are winless in four games.

After losing 3-2 to Belgium in March, they drew 3-3 with Ukraine and lost 1-0 to Poland this month.

They have only won 12 of Flick's 24 games in charge.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 25WolfSubstituted forHenrichsat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 26Thiaw
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 20GosensBooked at 78mins
  • 14Musiala
  • 23CanSubstituted forFüllkrugat 66'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 8Goretzka
  • 19Sané
  • 7HavertzSubstituted forBrandtat 79'minutes
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forKimmichat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Raum
  • 4Ginter
  • 5Kehrer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 9Füllkrug
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Henrichs
  • 15Schlotterbeck
  • 17Brandt
  • 18Hofmann
  • 22Leno
  • 24Wirtz

Colombia

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 12Vargas
  • 21Muñoz
  • 13Mina
  • 3Lucumí
  • 4Machado
  • 15UribeSubstituted forCastañoat 90+4'minutes
  • 16LermaBooked at 11minsSubstituted forBarriosat 77'minutes
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forD Sánchezat 90+4'minutes
  • 20Arias
  • 19BorréSubstituted forCassierraat 77'minutes
  • 7DíazSubstituted forValoyesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Montero
  • 2Mosquera
  • 5Barrios
  • 6Mosquera
  • 9Valoyes
  • 10Asprilla
  • 14Salazar
  • 17Castaño
  • 18Cassierra
  • 22Mier
  • 23D Sánchez
  • 24Cortés
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 0, Colombia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 0, Colombia 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Davinson Sánchez replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Kevin Castaño replaces Matheus Uribe.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Wílmar Barrios (Colombia).

  6. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Cassierra (Colombia).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diego Valoyes (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matheus Uribe.

  9. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Colombia).

  11. Post update

    Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Arias (Colombia).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Diego Valoyes replaces Luis Díaz.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Niclas Füllkrug is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Germany 0, Colombia 2. Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Joshua Kimmich (Germany) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Kai Havertz.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Joshua Kimmich replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  20. Booking

    Robin Gosens (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th June 2023

Top Stories