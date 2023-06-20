Match ends, Brazil 2, Senegal 4.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored twice as Senegal beat Brazil in a friendly in Lisbon, Portugal.
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta put Brazil ahead in the 11th minute, before Habib Diallo equalised for Senegal.
An own goal from Marquinhos early in the second half gave Senegal the lead with Mane extending their advantage after 57 minutes.
Marquinhos scored at the right end to pull one back for Brazil but Mane got his second goal with a late penalty.
The match was held at Estadio Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Lisbon, with nine England-based players in the starting XIs.
As well as Paqueta, Brazil's team at the beginning of the match included Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Newcastle midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and Tottenham forward Richarlison.
Meanwhile, Senegal's side included Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate, Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy and Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Ederson
- 2DaniloBooked at 90mins
- 3MilitãoBooked at 89mins
- 4Marquinhos
- 16Dantas de MedeirosBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAlex Tellesat 74'minutes
- 18JoelintonSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 67'minutes
- 8Bruno Guimarães
- 7Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forda Costa Netoat 74'minutes
- 21MalcomSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 57'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPedroat 57'minutes
- 10Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 5Casemiro
- 6Alex Telles
- 11Rodrygo
- 12Weverton
- 13de Oliveira Campos
- 14Alves Barbosa
- 15Ibañez da Silva
- 17da Costa Neto
- 19Pedro
- 20Cavalcante Veiga
- 22da Silva Barbosa
Senegal
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Diaw
- 21Sabaly
- 3Koulibaly
- 19Niakhaté
- 14Jakobs
- 11CissBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKouyatéat 83'minutes
- 6Mendy
- 20GueyeSubstituted forDiattaat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 18Sarr
- 7DialloSubstituted forJacksonat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 1Dieng
- 2Mendy
- 4Seck
- 5Gueye
- 8Kouyaté
- 9Jackson
- 12Ndour
- 13Sakho
- 15Diatta
- 17Lopy
- 22Diallo
- 23Gomis
- Referee:
- Gustavo Correia
- Attendance:
- 35,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 2, Senegal 4.
Goal! Brazil 2, Senegal 4. Sadio Mané (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Nicolas Jackson (Senegal).
Penalty conceded by Ederson (Brazil) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Senegal. Nicolas Jackson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Senegal. Mory Diaw tries a through ball, but Nicolas Jackson is caught offside.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Mory Diaw.
Attempt saved. Pedro (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Hand ball by Bruno Guimarães (Brazil).
Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) is shown the yellow card.
Danilo (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.
Éder Militão (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Krépin Diatta (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Senegal).
Substitution, Senegal. Nicolas Jackson replaces Habib Diallo.
Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Brazil).
Post update
Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.