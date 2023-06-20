Close menu
International Friendlies
BrazilBrazil2SenegalSenegal4

Brazil 2-4 Senegal: Sadio Mane scores twice in friendly

Sadio Mane versus Brazil
Sadio Mane left Liverpool in July 2022 and helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga title in 2022-23

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored twice as Senegal beat Brazil in a friendly in Lisbon, Portugal.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta put Brazil ahead in the 11th minute, before Habib Diallo equalised for Senegal.

An own goal from Marquinhos early in the second half gave Senegal the lead with Mane extending their advantage after 57 minutes.

Marquinhos scored at the right end to pull one back for Brazil but Mane got his second goal with a late penalty.

The match was held at Estadio Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Lisbon, with nine England-based players in the starting XIs.

As well as Paqueta, Brazil's team at the beginning of the match included Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Newcastle midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Meanwhile, Senegal's side included Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate, Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy and Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring for Brazil
Lucas Paqueta helped West Ham win the Europa Conference League earlier this month

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ederson
  • 2DaniloBooked at 90mins
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 89mins
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 16Dantas de MedeirosBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAlex Tellesat 74'minutes
  • 18JoelintonSubstituted forCavalcante Veigaat 67'minutes
  • 8Bruno Guimarães
  • 7Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forda Costa Netoat 74'minutes
  • 21MalcomSubstituted forda Silva Barbosaat 57'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPedroat 57'minutes
  • 10Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 5Casemiro
  • 6Alex Telles
  • 11Rodrygo
  • 12Weverton
  • 13de Oliveira Campos
  • 14Alves Barbosa
  • 15Ibañez da Silva
  • 17da Costa Neto
  • 19Pedro
  • 20Cavalcante Veiga
  • 22da Silva Barbosa

Senegal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Diaw
  • 21Sabaly
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 14Jakobs
  • 11CissBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKouyatéat 83'minutes
  • 6Mendy
  • 20GueyeSubstituted forDiattaat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 18Sarr
  • 7DialloSubstituted forJacksonat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Mendy
  • 4Seck
  • 5Gueye
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9Jackson
  • 12Ndour
  • 13Sakho
  • 15Diatta
  • 17Lopy
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Gomis
Referee:
Gustavo Correia
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamSenegal
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 2, Senegal 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 2, Senegal 4.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Brazil 2, Senegal 4. Sadio Mané (Senegal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nicolas Jackson (Senegal).

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ederson (Brazil) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Senegal. Nicolas Jackson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Senegal. Mory Diaw tries a through ball, but Nicolas Jackson is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Mory Diaw.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marquinhos.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Bruno Guimarães (Brazil).

  12. Booking

    Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Danilo (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Éder Militão (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Krépin Diatta (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Krépin Diatta (Senegal).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Senegal. Nicolas Jackson replaces Habib Diallo.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Brazil).

  20. Post update

    Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

