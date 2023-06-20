Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Charles Vernam scored one goal in 29 appearances in all competitions for Lincoln

Grimsby Town have re-signed Lincoln City forward Charles Vernam for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old failed to score in 20 league appearances for the Imps after joining from Bradford last summer.

He previously spent two and a half seasons with the Mariners after joining in January 2018.

"His signing means we've added more pace and someone we have made no secret of trying to sign before," boss Paul Hurst told the club website.

