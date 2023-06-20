Last updated on .From the section Football

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has signed for Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is one of eight English players on the 100-man long list for the Golden Boy award.

New Real Madrid signing Bellingham, 19, is named alongside the likes of Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Manchester City's Rico Lewis.

Thirteen players who appeared in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season are on the list.

Of those, four are from Brighton while Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool each have two players nominated.

The award, given to the best under-21 player in Europe's top flights, was won by Barcelona midfielder Gavi in 2022.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala - who grew up in England and was in Chelsea's academy - is favourite to win the award.

The winner will be decided by a mix of votes on the website of organisers Tuttosport and a range of European journalists.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling was the last English player to win the award in 2014, when he was at Liverpool.

Other notable winners include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Premier League players in the top 100

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool)

Levi Colwill (Brighton)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Julio Cesar Enciso (Brighton)

Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton)

Lewis Hall (Chelsea)

Maximo Perrone (Manchester City)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

Other English players nominated

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus)